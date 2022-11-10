Malaika Arora highlights her love for neon as she aces another gym look in tank top and shorts: See pics, videos

If you follow Malaika Arora, you may already be a fan of the star's voguish and absolutely steal-worthy style choices. Malaika never shies away from making bold statements or experimenting with different silhouettes. Over the years, she has made a name for herself as one of the OG-style icons of the industry. And it turns out Malaika's off-duty wardrobe is also full of note-worthy looks, especially her gym wear collection. From trendy crop tops to sultry cut-out sports bras and printed leggings, Malaika wears it all. As for her latest gym look, she displayed her love for neon shades by dressing up in a green tank top and shorts set. Keep scrolling to find more details.

Malaika Arora displays her love for neon in a chic gym look

On Thursday, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai to head for her yoga studio in the city. The paparazzi clicked Malaika outside the gym, dressed in a neon green tank top and matching shorts. They shared pictures and videos of Malaika from the outing on Instagram, and soon, fans showered the star with compliments on her gym look. Malaika always manages to bring her fashion A-game forward for her gym looks. And this latest outfit also backs our statement. Additionally, the star displayed her love for neon hues in the gym fit. Check out the snippets below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora is the ultimate fitness fashion diva in printed sports bra and shorts)

Coming to Malaika Arora's racerback tank top, it features broad straps and a plunging U neckline flaunting her décolletage. The fitted silhouette highlighted the star's enviable frame. Lastly, a pair of neon green gym shorts with side slits completed the gym look.

Malaika Arora aces gym look in tank top and shorts. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika styled her neon green outfit with pink flip-flops and a black baseball cap. In the end, Malaika chose a low messy bun, metallic black nails, glowing skin and a no-makeup look to round it all off.

Meanwhile, earlier, Malaika had shared a cryptic note and a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram. "I said YES [heart emojis]," the star captioned the post, making her fans believe she is engaged to her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years now. They made their relationship official in 2019.