Malaika Arora in printed sports bra and yoga pants gives gym look a steal-worthy sultry upgrade: All pics, video

Anyone who follows Malaika Arora knows that fitness is a major part of her life. Malaika constantly motivates her followers to get off their couches and hop onto their yoga mats. The star is an avid yoga practitioner and is often snapped outside her yoga studio in Mumbai for her daily exercise session. Apart from following a strict routine, Malaika never fails to serve note-worthy gym looks. Her wardrobe has incredible workout pieces, from bold animal prints to pastel nude ensembles. Even her latest fit for her yoga session today features in our favourite list. Take cues from the star if you need the inspiration to amp up your own workout wardrobe.

Malaika Arora's steal-worthy sultry gym look

Malaika Arora kickstarted her weekend with a visit to her yoga studio and inspired us to stay fit while looking like a million bucks. Malaika and her vast collection of stylish gym wear pieces have proved that one can look good even when sweating it out. On Saturday, the paparazzi clicked her outside her yoga studio in a printed black sports bra and yoga pants set. Pictures and videos of the star started circulating on social media. If you're a fitness freak who's always on the lookout for new gym looks, Malaika's latest outfit is ideal for you. Here's a peek. (Also Read: Malaika Arora is the ultimate fitness fashion diva in printed sports bra and shorts)

Coming to Malaika Arora's gym look, it features a sports bra and yoga pants set in black shade decorated with a multi-coloured galaxy print. While the sports bra has thin straps, a plunging U neckline enhancing Malaika's décolletage, bodycon fitting and a cropped hemline, the tights come with a high-rise waist, fitted silhouette and ankle-length hem.

Malaika Arora wears a black printed sports bra and yoga pants for workout. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika paired the printed black sports bra and yoga pants set with tinted sunglasses and pink flip-flops. Lastly, a messy top knot, glowing skin, and no-makeup look rounded off the glam pick with the gym attire.

