Malaika Arora is the ultimate fitness fashion diva in printed sports bra and shorts at yoga studio: All pics, video

Actor Malaika Arora is an undeniable fitness icon. Malaika's lifestyle and the innumerable videos of her doing yoga or sweating out at the gym are proof. And the star is equally invested in serving a glamorous sartorial moment while heading to the gym, proving that one can look good even while doing rigorous exercises. Malaika's latest look for a yoga session at her studio backs our claim. The paparazzi clicked her outside the yoga studio dressed in a printed sports bra and shorts set, looking like the ultimate fitness fashion icon.

Malaika Arora proves she is the ultimate fitness fashion icon

On Tuesday, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai to visit her yoga studio. The paparazzi clicked Malaika arriving for her yoga class in a black-coloured printed sports bra and shorts set, a staple in her workout wardrobe. The star is known for leading a healthy and inspiring lifestyle, and she shows the same dedication while choosing glam workout fits. This time, she aced the look with chic accessories. Keep scrolling to see Malaika's pictures and video from the gym outing. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora win the night in figure-hugging dresses for Diwali bash with friends: All pics, video)

Malaika Arora clicked by the paparazzi outside her yoga studio.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to Malaika Arora's workout look, the black and blue printed sports bra features a plunging U-neckline, broad straps, and a midriff-revealing cropped hem. Flaunting her toned abs, Malaika complemented the top with black galaxy-printed mini gym shorts. Malaika's fit could be a perfect addition to your closet if you want to upgrade your gym collection.

Malaika accessorised the gym look with a green over-the-body mini bag and a black baseball cap. For the glam picks, Malaika picked open tresses, glossy pink lip shade, no makeup and glowing skin. Lastly, pink flip-flops completed her gym outfit.

Malaika Arora wears a sports bra with shorts. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Malaika had shared a picture of herself from designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding festivities. "Smile...[smile emoji] the best medicine #reels," Malaika captioned the post. It shows the star dressed in a traditional embellished lehenga set from Arpita Mehta's clothing label. See it here.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The two made their relationship official in 2019.