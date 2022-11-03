Malaika Arora is a work of art in 'fierce and fabulous' mini blazer dress and boots for the latest sizzling pics

Actor Malaika Arora never disappoints with her sartorial choices. One look at the star's voguish fashion journey, and you will know. From experimenting with risqué thigh-slit gowns to donning traditional silhouettes and rocking breezy dresses for casual outings, Malaika has done it all. Even her latest photos in just a mini blazer, sheer stockings and boots are creating quite the buzz on social media. The star is a work of art in the fierce and fabulous ensemble, serving us tips on rocking classy attires for the upcoming wedding season or attending any late-night parties with friends.

Malaika Arora is a work of art in a mini blazer dress and boots

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora posted several pictures from her latest sizzling photoshoot. Malaika donned a mini blazer dress for the clicks, which she captioned, "Fierce n fabulous," channelling the same vibes for her sultry look. The star's ensemble is from the shelves of designers Shantanu and Nikhil's eponymous clothing label, boasting of intricate embroidery. Keep scrolling to find the details of Malaika's dress and how she styled it. Check out Malaika's pictures below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora is the ultimate fitness fashion diva in printed sports bra and shorts at yoga studio: All pics, video)

Malaika's blazer dress comes in an off-white shade with beige and gold detailing. It features a shawl lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, intricate embroidery done all over, a plunging V neckline, tassel additions on the borders, a curved mini-length hemline, and a slit on the front. She cinched the dress at the waist with matching beige silk-satin ribbon.

Malaika wore a black faux leather plunging-neck bralette and sheer full-length black stockings to complete the outfit. For the accessories, Malaika chose black suede pointed-heeled boots and an ornate gold choker necklace with aqua gemstones.

Lastly, Malaika picked smoky gold eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter, darkened brows, and a centre-parted sleek ponytail for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship official in 2019.