Mckenna Grace brings Mockingjays to The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping fan event in Mexico with shimmering sculptural gown

Mckenna Grace's The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping press tour has been a giant love letter to Suzanne Collins's series, adapted for the screen by filmmaker Francis Lawrence. On Friday, the actor and her co-star, Joseph Zada, who plays Haymitch Abernathy in the new movie, attended a red-carpet fan event promoting the film in Mexico City.

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Also Read | Mckenna Grace channels another Katniss Everdeen look from Catching Fire for The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping press tour

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For the occasion, Mckenna delivered a true fashion moment inspired by The Hunger Games series. The 20-year-old actor and singer stunned in an ALmée Couture creation from The Art of Remembering collection. Let's decode her look:

A work of art

Mckenna Grace turned heads in an ALmée Couture sculptural dress with a plunging neckline and high slit, blending fantasy-inspired craftsmanship with dramatic red carpet glamour. Styled by Molly Dickson, the ensemble delivered another showstopping moment during The Hunger Games promotions, deserving its own victory tour.

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The details

{{^usCountry}} The floor-length gown comes in a shimmering champagne tone, with the sparkling effect created by the numerous beads embellished throughout the ensemble, giving it a radiant glow from every angle. The gown features a daring plunging neckline accentuated by a beaded cowl detail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The floor-length gown comes in a shimmering champagne tone, with the sparkling effect created by the numerous beads embellished throughout the ensemble, giving it a radiant glow from every angle. The gown features a daring plunging neckline accentuated by a beaded cowl detail. {{/usCountry}}

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The neckline also featured sculpted Mockingjay-inspired ornaments perched on both shoulders, creating an ethereal finish. Inspired by the mythical Cambodian Keno bird, the design came from ALmée Couture’s Look 23, Aetherial Majesty, which was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week.

The standout detail of the ensemble has to be the dramatic, sculptural floral bloom placed at the hips. It features layers of blush-pink and iridescent blue petals, brought together into an asymmetrical silhouette, then extending into a sweeping champagne train.

Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace attend a red carpet fan event promoting The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in Mexico City.

Lastly, a thigh-high slit added movement while showing off her toned legs. The gown’s lace-up back proved just as striking, highlighting the couture craftsmanship from every angle.

The makeup

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Mckenna completed the look with metallic gold platform heels featuring open toes. For jewels, she chose flower-shaped diamond earrings and matching diamond-studded rings. She styled her blonde hair in a sleek low bun with a deep side part, keeping every strand polished in place.

Meanwhile, for the makeup, she chose feathered brows, mascara-coated fluttery lashes, silver eyeshadow, pink blush on the cheeks, glossy pink lips, and beaming highlighter that came together to create a luminous look.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to be released in theatres in the United States on November 20, 2026.