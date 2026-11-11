Mckenna Grace channels another Katniss Everdeen look from Catching Fire for The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping press tour

Mckenna Grace's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping press tour has been a masterclass in method dressing. The actor, herself a fan of the dystopian series written by Suzanne Collins and adapted on screen by Francis Lawrence, has turned the many iconic looks from the previous films and the important arcs from the books into her mood board. Her latest look for the Los Angeles screening is one of many spectacular moments.

Also Read | Mckenna Grace's Sunrise on the Reaping press tour looks are homage to Hunger Games movies: Katniss Everdeen's wedding dress to Mockingjay

To attend the premiere of the upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping film in Los Angeles, Mckenna, who plays Maysilee Donner, chose to wear a black gown inspired by Katniss Everdeen—played by Jennifer Lawrence. It is a copy of the black gown Katniss wore to the Capitol party. Let's decode the look.