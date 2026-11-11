Mckenna Grace channels another Katniss Everdeen look from Catching Fire for The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping press tour
For the Sunrise on the Reaping LA premiere, Mckenna Grace wore a custom gown inspired by Katniss’s Capitol party dress in Catching Fire.
Mckenna Grace's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping press tour has been a masterclass in method dressing. The actor, herself a fan of the dystopian series written by Suzanne Collins and adapted on screen by Francis Lawrence, has turned the many iconic looks from the previous films and the important arcs from the books into her mood board. Her latest look for the Los Angeles screening is one of many spectacular moments.
Also Read | Mckenna Grace's Sunrise on the Reaping press tour looks are homage to Hunger Games movies: Katniss Everdeen's wedding dress to Mockingjay
To attend the premiere of the upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping film in Los Angeles, Mckenna, who plays Maysilee Donner, chose to wear a black gown inspired by Katniss Everdeen—played by Jennifer Lawrence. It is a copy of the black gown Katniss wore to the Capitol party. Let's decode the look.
Continuing her method dressing streak
The 20-year-old actress wore a recreation of Katniss’ Capitol Gala dress from Catching Fire—after wearing the wedding dress and the ‘Girl on Fire’ chariot dress—while attending a fan screening of the new movie on November 10 at AMC Century City in Los Angeles. She also shared pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, “Los Angeles:)our first US fan screening!! Thank you, everyone, for coming and for dressing up; we had such a blast. 10 more days now till Sunrise on the Reaping is yours.”
She wore a custom Elisabetta Franchi gown that was almost identical to the original, featuring burgundy-red feathered shoulders, a plunging neckline, intricate black embellishments, and a sheer skirt. The similarities are impossible to miss.
Even the raised fang detailing along the neckline was replicated to create Mckenna's look, making this one of her most faithful recreations yet. A few details that add her own charm to the ensemble are the lace embroidery on the skirt, a thigh-high slit, black beaded tassels on the shoulder, and the black taffeta silk fabric.
The styling
Meanwhile, for the glam, Mackenna chose a shimmering pink-tinted red eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a blush-tinted lip shade. For the jewels, she chose diamond-and-ruby-encrusted double hoop earrings, diamond cocktail rings, and black velvet stilettos. Lastly, for her hair, she styled it in a slicked-back bun with a centre parting to create a clean look.
About Sunrise on the Reaping
Based on the 2025 book by Suzanne Collins, the movie follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. The movie will be released in theatres on November 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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