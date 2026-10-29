Mckenna Grace brings The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping poster to life with floral gown for London premiere

Saving her best for the London premiere, held at Westfield London this evening, Mckenna slipped into a colourful gown featuring embroidered meadows, mountains, wildflowers, and a swirling sky matching the film's poster and book description. The ensemble brought the film’s official poster to life, and when you see the two images side by side, the similarities are impossible to miss.

Mckenna's latest look, styled by Molly Dickson, is a custom design by Almée Couture, and it resembles the 50th Hunger Games arena featured on the official poster for the movie Sunrise on the Reaping . Let's decode her look:

Mckenna Grace is the moment! The Hunger Games star donned a floral, beaded gown to attend the UK premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in London. The actor, who plays Maysilee Donner in the upcoming movie, has drawn inspiration from previous films in the series to pay homage to Suzanne Collins' books on the red carpet.

The intricate embroidery on the custom Almée Couture gown recreates the landscape from the poster, beginning with the swirling blue-and-silver sky across the bodice, followed by the purple mountain range, green meadows, and colourful wildflowers. The three-dimensional purple flowers cascade from the hips down the sheer, embellished skirt, creating a wearable version of the film’s artwork.

The 50th Games arena (Second Quarter Quell) is a deceptively beautiful meadow with colourful flowers, woods, and a volcano, and Mckenna Grace's look pays tribute to her character, Maysilee Donner and the other tributes in the latest movie.

The strapped sleeves, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a fitted silhouette accentuating Mckenna's svelte frame, a pleated skirt, and a train at the back, creating fluidity in movement, rounded out the design elements of the ensemble.

Mckenna wore the gown sans any accessories that could potentially take away from her work of art gown. She and her stylist opted for a pair of dangling earrings set with emerald-green stones and diamonds.

The glam For the glam, Mckenna complemented her dress with eye-catching makeup featuring bold pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, black eyeliner, a glossy pink lip shade, a beaming highlighter, and soft contouring to accentuate her face's structure. Lastly, she tied her hair into a high, slicked-back ponytail, with the bangs in the front parted in the middle to frame her face.

Meanwhile, apart from Mckenna, the film also stars Joseph Zada, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Maya Hawke, and Elle Fanning. Jennifer Lawrence has also finally confirmed her return as Katniss Everdeen in the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy will also be in the movie.