Myntra Sale 2024 best unmissable grooming device offers from Philips and Flying Monk; Shop now!

No more scheduling for salon appointments! It is time to revamp your grooming practice with quality hair removal devices that assure salon-like outcomes right at your home. Your shopping buddy Myntra is here now with its best Myntra Sale 2024! Get unbeatable deals in this sale that serve your grooming quests! At discounts starting from 20%, you can now get your hair removers and epilators from premium brands like Philips and Flying Monk. Time to unwrap the Best Myntra Sale 2024 on hair removal devices!

Whether you need delicate hair removal in sensitive parts or quick grooming with a clean shave, these gadgets from Philips and Flying Monk make it simple yet effective. Highlighting these leading brands, this Myntra Sale 2024 offers value-for-money deals..

With the Myntra Sale 2024 happening in full swing, dive into the fantastic deals in the latest hair removal technology. Experience a skincare therapy that is seamless and attractive with these hair removal devices from Myntra. Get ready to discover the best hair removers and epilators from Philips and Flying Monk, which are ready to be your grooming partner forever!

Best Myntra Sale 2024 - Get Instant Facial Grooming With the Top Face Epilators

For anyone who prefers to be a game-changer in self-grooming, epilators are an innovative companion. They are compact and handy, designed to remove hair directly from the root. Unlike traditional razors that trim hair only on your skin's surface, these epilators pull hair from its source. You can leave your skin smooth and fresh for weeks with this technique. Equipped with rotating tweezers to grip and pull out the hair, these epilators work incredibly well for salon-like precision. Face epilators are specially designed to handle delicate facial areas like the upper lip, chin, eyebrows and cheeks. With these face epilators, you can have less irritation during hair removal with precision. Whether you are preparing for a great day or a daily clean look, these face epilators provide instant facial grooming, ensuring a flawless complexion. This Myntra Sale 2024 offers you deals on impressive face epilators from Flying Monk at the best prices and discounts.

Start exploring the innovative face epilators at Myntra now!

Get quick and efficient facial grooming by shopping the Flying Monk Lipstick Shape Electronic Eyebrow Hair Removal Shaver. Thoughtfully shaped like lipstick, this compact device easily fits into any bag and gives easy grooming anywhere, anytime. Its precise blade rotates gently to remove the finest hairs without any irritation or redness. Be yours dry, oily or sensitive skin, this epilator is safe and effective on your face. Also, you need not rely on any external power source during your facial hair removal with this rechargeable epilator. Carry this beauty friend wherever you go and style your eyebrows in shape or quick grooming.

Targeted Areas Eyebrows, Upper lip, Chin and Cheeks Power Source Rechargeable Suitable Skin Types All skin types

Make the Flying Monk 2 In 1 Electric Hair Removal Epilator your ultimate companion. This sleek device remains portable, so you can have instant grooming wherever you go. Features dual heads for effective hair removal or gentle exfoliation, making it a versatile choice for grooming your skin. Now, it's easy to target the delicate areas of your face for fine and coarse hair removal with its push-out switch. Be it a pointed head for shaping your eyebrow hair or a flat round head for your cheeks and chin, this epilator grooms better with lighting. It elegantly contours to your face's natural curves, leaving it perfect and flawlessly soft.

Targeted Areas Eyebrows, Upper lip and Face Power Source Rechargeable Suitable Skin Types Diverse skin types

Benefit Face and Body in One Epilator Kit at This Myntra Sale 2024

This Myntra Sale 2024 is the right time to discover a multipurpose epilator as your ultimate grooming solution. Designed to cater to all your hair removal needs for your body and face, it effortlessly ensures smooth, radiant skin with every use. You can interchange the shaving heads based on the area you concentrate on to remove hair. Enjoy pulling out unwanted hair from delicate facial areas like eyebrows, upper lips and larger body surfaces like legs and arms with this one kit. Hence, you can save space from carrying two different epilators to target your body parts separately. With this advanced handling, you can achieve lasting smoothness with minimal discomfort. Don’t miss out on this kit from the standard brand Flying Monk and Philips in this sale!

Get the below products with an amusing discount starting from 20%!

Tackle the unwanted hair on your face and body with this versatile 2 in 1 epilator kit. When you need to trim your eyebrow, remove nose hair or facial hair, opt for the pointed head. Thus, you can get precise eyebrow shaping and facial touch-ups to complete your desired look. Exchange with the flat head to make hair removal a breeze in broader areas of your body. With its dual-head design, you can switch seamlessly between delicate needs. Its ergonomically designed shaving heads revolve a full spin of 360 degrees, so you can have gentle and clean hair removal. Enjoy this customised experience in this Myntra Sale 2024.

Targeted Areas Face and Body Power Source Rechargeable with USB port Suitable Skin Types Gentle on all skin types

Get your grooming done effortlessly on the go with this Flying Monk 2 IN 1 Electric Removal Shaver For Eyebrow Body Facial Nose Hair Epilator. Upgrade your multitasking to your beauty needs by adorning this versatile kit to your handbag or purse. Being lightweight with an ergonomic grip, you can confidently shape your eyebrows into delicate curves. This travel-friendly kit has two separate heads that let you pluck out the hair from your desired area. For precise areas like eyebrows, nose and facial hair, use its pointed head while razing out the larger body surface with its flat head. Get a professional result of the grooming magic in your hands easily.

Targeted Areas Eyebrow, Nose, Upperlip, Behind the ears, Face, Underarms and Legs Power Source Rechargeable with USB port Suitable Skin Types Goes well with every skin type

Ensure an at-home salon experience with this Flying Monk 2 IN 1 Electric Removal Shaver for Eyebrow, Body, Facial, and Nose Hair Epilator. Groom from head to toe flawlessly by choosing the right head while targeting the right area for hair removal. Sharp yet gentle blades ensure smooth results in delicate areas. By offering precision and comfort in a single kit, just change the desired heads and get the hair removal done. The rechargeable device enhances convenience, allowing you to achieve salon-like smoothness at home or on the go. Get a detailed grooming of your underarms, hands, and legs or sensitive plucking in your eyebrows, nose, or facial hairs, all in one handle. This epilator kit keeps everything smooth and practical.

Targeted Areas Eyebrow, Nose, Upperlip, Behind the ears, Chin, Underarms and Legs Power Source Rechargeable with USB port Suitable Skin Types Remains irritation-less on every skin type

No need to hassle for fine hair removal when you get this Philips Satinelle Epilator BRE245/00 Corded Compact with 2 Speed Setting-White in this Best Myntra sale 2024. Being compact and corded, you can use it tangle-free. Is it your first time using an epilator? Make it easy by adding a sensitive area cup to the epilator’s head for comfortable hair removal. From legs to underarms, have a complete epilation by adjusting the speed setting for thin and thick hair. The sleek white design not only looks modern but also fits comfortably in hand, making it easy to reach every angle.

Targeted Areas Underarms, Hands and Legs Power Source Corded Usage Suitable Skin Types For Regular Skin

Whole Body Shaver From Philips and Flying Monk - Best Myntra Sale 2024

Have a quick and pain-free shaving of larger body areas like legs, hands and underarms with a whole-body shaver. With a broader head, a whole-body shaver covers wide body areas at once for easy and fast hair removal. Top brands like Philips and Flying Monk are now available at discounts starting from 20%, making them ideal choices for those seeking salon-quality results at home. By using a shaver, you can trim the hair right at the surface, making it virtually painless and irritation-free. Do you have a sensitive skin? Then, try using a shaver that glides effortlessly over curves without plucking the hair from the roots. Perfect for those looking for an efficient and prickly-free hair removal grooming process, a shaver offers smooth results in minutes.

Upgrade your grooming experience to the next level with this Philips Women HP6306/00 SatinShave Essential Wet & Dry Cordless Electric Shaver - Pink. Compatible with both wet and dry use, this shaver offers you the optimal result whether you’re in the shower or on the go. The blades are thoughtfully designed to effortlessly glide over your skin for a close, comfortable shave without any irritation or scratches. With its hypoallergenic blades, you can no longer have tough hair removal; it's just pampering your skin. The ergonomic part of this shaver is its convenience, making it a breeze to navigate tricky areas. Elevate your self-care routine with this shaver - your skin deserves it!

Targeted Areas Hands, Underarms and Legs Power Source Battery Operated Suitable Skin Types Regular skin type

Imagine a more efficient hair removal with a device in the shape of just lipstick! This Flying Monk Lipstick Shape Electronic For Facial & Eyebrow Hair Removal Shaver slides easily into your purse or handbag for easy grooming everywhere. Are you struggling to smoothen your skin without fussy hairs before a big event? With this versatile shaver, there is no need for a last-minute salon preparation. Get all done with this handy lipstick shape shaver. Its sleek rotating blade glides over your delicate facial contours or larger body areas, making a clean shave painless. Just charge it once and manage your unwanted hair with painless action. Get yours in this Myntra Sale 2024.

Targeted Areas Face, Armpit, Hands, Legs and Bikini Power Source Rechargeable Suitable Skin Types Regular skin type (Avoid Wet skin)

Elevate your grooming kit with this ultimate shaver that leaves your skin soft and smooth without hair! Sleek and convenient to handle, just plug in the cord and start your grooming. Provided with a versatile head with a shaving blade and comb, you can have efficient hair removal close to your skin. Whether you are shaving your body area with thin hair or thick hair, its two-speed settings tackle both flawlessly for a smooth touch. Its gentle shaver head does wonders in a short span of time while dually using epilation technology and shaving. Let your grooming need a complete pluck of hair or a close and comfortable finish; this shaver has got you covered in this Myntra Sale 2024.

Targeted Areas Hands and Legs Power Source Corded Usage Suitable Skin Types Regular skin type

This best Myntra Sale 2024 is the right time to get the appropriate grooming kit - Philips BRE285/00 Corded Compact Epilator. Its compact design isn’t just a space-saver; it gives an efficient approach at every angle. Your shopping is definitely a worthy one with this multifunctional epilator that also performs exfoliation, shaving and bikini trimming. You have seven different accessories to have all these done efficiently. Every process is carefully handled by replacing the existing one with the right head. With an excellent epilation system, you can have a soft touch after each use.

Targeted Areas Hands, Bikini area and Legs Power Source Corded Usage Suitable Skin Types Regular skin type

This Myntra Sale 2024: Shop Your Way

This Myntra Sale 2024 is the golden ticket to get your quality hair removal devices at great deals from premium brands - Philips and Flying Monk. With discounts starting from 20% on these brand’s hair removal devices, it is the perfect time to make your shopping more efficient. Whether you're looking for precision, convenience, or a gentle touch, the above-discussed top ten picks cater to all your needs. Get to know that salon-quality smoothness at home has never been easier without these devices. Don’t miss out on the sale! Grab yours now!

Similar articles for you:

Best Fossil watch: 10 stylish and affordable Fossil watches for men and women

Best Victoria's Secret fragrance: 10 long-lasting and top-rated perfumes to own

9 Best G Shock watches for men: Rugged, reliable, and ready for adventure

Frequently Asked Questions About Grooming Tools Which is suitable for regular use - an epilator or shaver? A shaver is often better for frequent usage as it provides quick, painless hair removal and is ideal for frequent grooming. At the same time, epilators give you a long-lasting result while bearing slight discomfort. However, choose either a quick shave or a lasting epilation based on your convenience.

Does hair removal cause skin problems? Hair removal methods, such as shaving and epilation, can cause skin problems like irritation, redness, and ingrown hairs, especially if not done properly. Sensitive skin may react more strongly. To minimise issues, use appropriate techniques and maintain a regular skincare routine.

How long does the effect of an epilator last than a shaver? Epilators remove hair from the root, providing results that can last up to four weeks, depending on individual hair growth. In contrast, shavers cut hair at the surface, leading to results that typically last one to three days.

Does hair removal deal with ingrown hair? Hair removal devices can help reduce ingrown hairs by removing hair from the root, which may prevent it from curling back into the skin. However, proper exfoliation and skincare are essential to minimise the risk of ingrown hairs.

Is it advisable to use an epilator or shaver on sensitive areas? Using an epilator or shaver on sensitive areas can be safe if done with caution. Opt for devices designed for sensitive skin, and start with lower settings to minimise discomfort. Always ensure the skin is clean and dry, and consider testing a small area first to avoid irritation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.