Princess Diana's gorgeous twin nieces Amelia and Eliza Spencer wow everyone as they support cousin Prince William at event

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer turned heads with their coordinated fashion moment at the Tusk Conservation Awards on November 11. Princess Diana’s twin nieces attended the annual event at Raffles London at The OWO in support of their royal relative Prince William, the charity’s royal patron, who presented the awards that evening.

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At the star-studded event, the sisters delivered two striking eveningwear looks that offered plenty of festive fashion inspiration. While Amelia opted for shimmering gold, Eliza brought silver sophistication to the occasion. Let’s decode their looks. (Also read: Kim Kardashian brings back one of Louis Vuitton’s most memorable runway looks in a sheer nurse-inspired dress from the 2008 collection )

Lady Amelia Spencer’s golden glamour

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Lady Amelia Spencer embraced head-to-toe sparkle in a floor-length gold gown by Jenny Packham. The scoop-neck creation featured an all-over arrangement of intricate beads and sequins that caught the light beautifully. Adding movement and drama to the ensemble, the embellishments transitioned into shimmering tassel details towards the skirt, giving the gown a playful yet sophisticated finish.

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{{^usCountry}} She accessorised the look with bejewelled pointed-toe court shoes, a metallic clutch, a gold bracelet and statement diamond hoop earrings. The jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle without taking attention away from the intricately embellished gown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She accessorised the look with bejewelled pointed-toe court shoes, a metallic clutch, a gold bracelet and statement diamond hoop earrings. The jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle without taking attention away from the intricately embellished gown. {{/usCountry}}

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Lady Eliza Spencer’s silver statement

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Meanwhile, Lady Eliza Spencer brought a touch of silver elegance in a strapless column gown by Oscar de la Renta. The statement creation featured intricate floral embroidery and strategically placed cutout detailing, adding texture and a contemporary edge to its classic silhouette. The shimmering silver finish made the gown an eye-catching choice for the evening. She completed her look with diamond drop earrings, champagne-hued Roger Vivier pumps and a glittering box bag.

About the glam

The Spencer twins kept their beauty looks coordinated, opting for sleek ballerina buns that neatly pulled their blonde tresses away from their faces. Their makeup featured softly defined eyes enhanced with black eyeliner, rosy blush and glossy pink lips. The understated beauty choices allowed their statement gowns and sparkling jewellery to remain the focus.

About the twins

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Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are the twin daughters of Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, and Victoria Aitken. Born on July 10, 1992, the sisters are nieces of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and first cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry. Both have established themselves as models and socialites, frequently making appearances at high-profile fashion events and glamorous gatherings.