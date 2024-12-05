Proud wife Amruta Fadnavis glows in a golden saree, perfect pick for Maharashtra CM oath ceremony. Watch

Amruta Fadnavis was spotted in a golden saree, a perfect pick for Maharashtra CM oath ceremony. She was at Azad Maidan to support her husband Devendra Fadnavis', who will be sworn in as the Maharashtra chief minister tonight. Amruta Fadnavis spotted at the Maharashtra CM oath ceremony.

Ahead of oath ceremony, Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis says, "It is a beautiful day when Devendra ji has become MLA for the 6th time and for the third time he has got the CM post. We are happy about it but the sense of responsibility is greater."

For the oath taking ceremony, Amruta Fadnavis picked a golden silk saree with golden thread embroidery work. In a matching blouse, matching golden jhumkas and a statement necklace, Amruta Fadnavis looked gorgeous. Amruta Fadnavis wore her tresses loose in wavy curls with a side part as she attended the oath taking ceremony at Azad Maidan. Amruta Fadnavis opted for a light makeup look in blush cheeks, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, glossy pink lipstick and a silver bindi.

About the oath taking ceremony:

This is Devendra Fadnavis' third stint as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. His oath taking ceremony will take place shortly. NCP's Ajit Pawar will also take oath today as Deputy Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the other Deputy Chief Minister of Devendra Fadnavis.

The oath taking ceremony is attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several Chief Ministers. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are also present at the ceremony.