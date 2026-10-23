Radhika Merchant poses with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in elegant floral midi dress worth 2.39 lakh

Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, is a true fashion enthusiast at heart. Whether she is sporting an exquisite saree or a relaxed casual ensemble, she knows how to make a style statement. Often spotted in high-fashion outfits and stunning jewellery, Radhika recently took a more understated approach, opting for a simple yet elegant look.

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Posing alongside US Ambassador Sergio Gor and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with Anant Ambani, Radhika wore a printed floral midi dress. Let’s decode her look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant embrace Gujarat’s rich textile heritage in vibrant Bandhani outfits at Jamnagar Navratri celebration )

Radhika Merchant stuns in floral midi dress

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Radhika opted for an ivory sleeveless midi dress featuring striking indigo-blue, block-print-inspired motifs. The bold, feather-like palm and leaf patterns were arranged in symmetrical vertical panels across the bodice and flared skirt, lending the ensemble an artistic appeal. Black piping along the round neckline, waist and vertical seams added definition to the silhouette, while the fitted waist and flared midi skirt created a structured yet graceful finish.

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{{^usCountry}} Crafted entirely from cotton, the dress combined comfort with understated elegance, making it a versatile choice for daytime occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crafted entirely from cotton, the dress combined comfort with understated elegance, making it a versatile choice for daytime occasions. {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping the styling minimal, Radhika paired the printed dress with ivory closed-toe ballet flats that complemented its light colour palette. A classic wristwatch and delicate drop earrings added subtle finishing touches without drawing attention away from the statement print.

How much her outfit costs

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Radhika completed her look with a fresh, radiant beauty aesthetic. Her hair was styled in a neat half-up, half-down hairstyle, with soft strands framing her face. Natural-looking makeup, a neutral lip shade and softly defined eyes enhanced her features while maintaining the effortless appeal of the outfit.

If you loved Radhika’s outfit and are wondering how much it costs, we’ve got you covered! Her dress is from the shelves of luxury fashion label Giambattista Valli and comes with a price tag of $2,525, which is approximately ₹2.39 lakh.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant comes from the Merchant family and is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is a trained Indian classical dancer and is actively involved in the business sector. She serves on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, where she works alongside her parents in overseeing the company's operations and growth.

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