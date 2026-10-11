Radhika Merchant stuns in antique gold corset blouse, Shloka Mehta dazzles in a colourful anarkali at Swadesh anniversary

The Ambani family brought a generous dose of ethnic glamour to Swadesh’s first anniversary celebrations in Mumbai on October 10. From Shloka Mehta’s vibrant, multicoloured anarkali to Radhika Merchant’s contemporary Indo-Western ensemble, the looks showcased a striking blend of traditional craftsmanship, intricate detailing and modern silhouettes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For anyone looking to refresh their festive wardrobe, their outfits offered plenty of inspiration. Here’s a closer look at what they wore and the style lessons worth taking away. (Also read: Nita Ambani embraces Indian craftsmanship in a gorgeous wine-red Banarasi saree for Swadesh's first anniversary celebration: See pics )

Radhika Merchant’s antique gold look

Radhika Merchant made a compelling case for antique gold in a strapless, corset-style blouse adorned with intricate gold embroidery. The structured, sculpted bodice lent the traditional embellishments a contemporary feel, while the understated metallic finish added a touch of understated luxury without overwhelming the ensemble.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She paired the blouse with an embroidered drape featuring a beautiful mix of olive, dusty pink and gold. The contrasting hues softened the metallic palette, adding depth and dimension to the outfit. Draped gracefully over one shoulder, the fabric fell in fluid folds, creating an elegant balance between the fitted bodice and the softer silhouette of the drape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She paired the blouse with an embroidered drape featuring a beautiful mix of olive, dusty pink and gold. The contrasting hues softened the metallic palette, adding depth and dimension to the outfit. Draped gracefully over one shoulder, the fabric fell in fluid folds, creating an elegant balance between the fitted bodice and the softer silhouette of the drape. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Her accessories complemented the ensemble without taking attention away from its craftsmanship. A statement choker, ornate earrings and a gold clutch brought the look together, while a sleek bun kept the neckline uncluttered and allowed the intricate embroidery to take centre stage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Radhika’s look offers a lesson in styling metallics for festive occasions: pairing antique gold with muted, contrasting shades can create an ensemble that feels rich yet refined. The result is a contemporary take on traditional Indian dressing that strikes the right balance between glamour and elegance.

Shloka Mehta embraces colour with a maximalist anarkali

Shloka Mehta, meanwhile, went all out with colour in a striking ensemble featuring vibrant shades of orange, pink, turquoise, green and blue. The fabric was covered in geometric patterns and intricate motifs, creating a kaleidoscopic effect that made the outfit an instant standout. For those who love experimenting with bold colours and statement prints, this look offers plenty of festive wardrobe inspiration.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The silhouette brought structure to the visually rich ensemble. A fitted bodice with a plunging neckline and defined shoulders flowed into a voluminous, pleated skirt, creating a flattering contrast between the tailored upper half and the dramatic lower half. The generous volume of the skirt added movement, while the pleats gave the outfit a sense of fluidity.

Shloka accessorised with a statement green choker, matching earrings and bangles, picking up on the vivid hues of her outfit. Her hair was styled in a ponytail, keeping the neckline visible and ensuring that the colourful ensemble remained the focal point.

The outfit is a lesson in embracing maximalism without losing visual harmony. Despite the abundance of colours and patterns, the recurring shades help tie the look together, while the voluminous skirt adds drama to the silhouette. If understated neutrals are not your style, Shloka’s ensemble makes a compelling case for going bold with colour, print and volume this festive season.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}