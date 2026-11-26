After offering prayers at Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, along with Ramayana's producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor flew back to Mumbai. For his airport look, the actor, who plays Lord Ram in the movie, chose a dapper outfit that men can take inspiration from for their shaadi season mood board. Let's decode the look:

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The blue bandhgala look

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Ranbir Kapoor was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, dressed in a navy blue-coloured, tailored bandhgala suit set. The ensemble features a bandhgala jacket with a raised collar, a front button-down silhouette with ornate gold buttons, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit that hugs his muscular frame.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor wore the jacket over a pastel blue-coloured buttoned-up shirt and matching navy blue pants featuring a tapered, straight fit. A pair of tan-brown leather dress shoes, nerdy glasses, a trimmed beard, a back-swept hairdo, a pink pocket square, and a stylish metal watch rounded off his look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor wore the jacket over a pastel blue-coloured buttoned-up shirt and matching navy blue pants featuring a tapered, straight fit. A pair of tan-brown leather dress shoes, nerdy glasses, a trimmed beard, a back-swept hairdo, a pink pocket square, and a stylish metal watch rounded off his look. {{/usCountry}}

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The ensemble is a great pick for men this wedding season; you can wear it to your best friend's wedding or sangeet ceremony, and even as a guest if you want to make a statement.

Ramayana team visits Bangla Sahib

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On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor, Namit Malhotra, and Nitesh Tiwari visited the historic Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to express gratitude for the audience response to their film. The videos show the actor seeking blessings at the gurudwara. He wore a light blue kurta, brown vest, and a square cotton cloth, received a garland, offered prayers near the holy sarovar, and also visited the langar hall.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, alongside actor Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi (who plays Sita), and Ravi Dubey (who plays Lakshman). The film has earned over $63 million ( ₹580 crore) in the overseas markets.

In India, the film has, as of November 25, earned ₹982 crore net at the domestic box office and ₹1755 crore gross worldwide. This makes Ramayana the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Dangal, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film's second part, Ramayana: Part 2, is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2028.

About Ranbir Kapoor

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Ranbir Kapoor is an Indian actor and film producer known for his work in Hindi cinema. He has won multiple Filmfare Awards and has starred in several blockbuster films. He is married to Alia Bhatt, and they have a daughter together named Raha.