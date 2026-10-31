Sanya Malhotra ditches traditional lehenga for bold black and gold co-ord set by Masaba Gupta at Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party in LA

Are you bored of traditional suits and sarees and looking to experiment with your festive wardrobe this season? Sanya Malhotra is here to show you how it's done! Giving ethnic fashion a glamorous twist, the actor turned heads in a rich black bralette top and matching mini skort, adorned with intricate gold zardozi embroidery, as she attended Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party in Los Angeles.

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Blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes, Sanya's ensemble makes a strong case for experimenting with festive fashion. Let's decode her look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Isha Ambani appointed co-chair of Friends of The Costume Institute at New York's The Met, joins mom Nita Ambani in association with the museum )

Sanya Malhotra brings glamour to Diwali in Masaba Gupta ensemble

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Taking to Instagram on October 31, Sanya uploaded a series of glam pictures accompanied by the caption, “The song is for the last slide, obviously. A very golden Diwali in LA”.

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{{^usCountry}} Her outfit is from the shelves of the designer Masaba Gupta and features a heavily embellished bralette with intricate antique gold embroidery, a plunging neckline and ornate detailing that lends a regal touch to the look. She pairs it with a matching high-waisted mini skirt, adorned with elaborate embroidery, textured patterns and metallic accents that add to the richness of the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her outfit is from the shelves of the designer Masaba Gupta and features a heavily embellished bralette with intricate antique gold embroidery, a plunging neckline and ornate detailing that lends a regal touch to the look. She pairs it with a matching high-waisted mini skirt, adorned with elaborate embroidery, textured patterns and metallic accents that add to the richness of the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

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The highlight of Sanya's outfit is undoubtedly the floor-length black cape, which adds drama and movement to the overall silhouette. Featuring bold gold stripes, intricate embroidered borders and elaborate motifs along the sleeves and hemline, the cape creates a striking contrast against the structured two-piece ensemble. Its flowing silhouette lends the outfit a theatrical appeal while retaining its traditional design elements.

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How she styled her look

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Manisha Melwani, Sanya's look is elevated with statement gold jewellery, including an elaborate maang tikka and oversized traditional earrings. Her sleek, centre-parted hairstyle keeps the attention on the intricate accessories and the outfit's detailed craftsmanship. A pair of delicate metallic strappy heels completes the look, adding a contemporary finishing touch.

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The black-and-gold colour palette, ornate embroidery and dramatic layering make Sanya's ensemble a standout example of modern Indian occasion wear. By combining traditional motifs with a bold, contemporary silhouette, the outfit strikes a balance between ethnic elegance and high-fashion glamour.

On the work front

On the professional front, Sanya was last seen in Toaster, a Netflix dark comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and produced by Patralekhaa, which premiered on April 15. The actor, who recently completed 10 years in the film industry, has Sundar Poonam lined up for release in 2027.