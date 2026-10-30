Isha Ambani appointed co-chair of Friends of The Costume Institute at New York's The Met, joins mom Nita Ambani in association with the museum

Isha Ambani has taken on a new role at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where she has been named co-chair of the Friends of the Costume Institute. The appointment was announced by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Thursday, October 29, through its official Instagram account. The appointment further adds to the Ambani family’s association with the prestigious museum, where Isha’s mother, Nita Ambani, serves on the board of trustees.

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Isha Ambani joins Friends of The Met’s Costume Institute as Co-Chair Announcing the news, NMACC shared a photograph of Isha along with a statement confirming her appointment. The post described the development as “a meaningful new chapter in their longstanding commitment to championing art, fashion and culture across the world.”

Reacting to the announcement, Isha expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. “I’m truly honoured to have been named Co-Chair of the Friends of The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art,” she said in a statement shared by NMACC.

She also thanked curator-in-charge Andrew Bolton, Friends chair Wendi Murdoch, and fellow co-chairs Colby Mugrabi and Mark Guiducci for the opportunity.

The Friends of The Costume Institute is a group associated with supporting the museum’s work in fashion and costume. The institute is known for its exhibitions and research exploring the history of fashion, clothing and their relationship with art and culture. Its annual exhibitions also bring together designers, collectors, artists and members of the international fashion community.