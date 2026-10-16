Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta skip heavy ethnic ensembles for simple pink and ivory kurta looks at Jio’s IPO announcement event. See pics

The subtle detailing and soothing colour palette made her outfit stand out without appearing overly elaborate. Rather than opting for heavy embellishments or statement accessories, Isha kept her look understated, allowing the floral design to take centre stage.

Isha Ambani opted for a soft pink ethnic ensemble that beautifully balanced comfort and elegance. Her outfit featured a long kurta adorned with delicate floral prints in shades of pink and muted green, lending the look a fresh and feminine appeal. She paired it with matching pastel pink trousers, creating a coordinated silhouette that looked both graceful and effortless.

The Ambani women are often admired for their extravagant style, exquisite outfits, and high-fashion choices. However, at the Jio IPO announcement event on October 15, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta proved that understated elegance can make just as much of a statement. Dressed in soft pastel kurtas and complemented by minimal makeup, the duo embraced a simple yet sophisticated ethnic look. Let’s take a closer look at their elegant ensembles and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Isha Ambani, Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 celebrity-inspired hairstyles to pair with your lehengas and sarees this Navratri )

She completed the ensemble with nude-toned flats, while her long, dark hair was styled in soft, natural waves. With minimal makeup, a fresh complexion and a subtle lip colour, Isha demonstrated how a simple kurta set can make a polished statement at a formal event.

Shloka Mehta’s elegant ivory ethnic ensemble Shloka Mehta, on the other hand, chose an elegant ivory ensemble that exuded timeless charm. Her outfit featured a light-coloured kurta with subtle embroidered detailing, paired with matching bottoms and a coordinating dupatta draped gracefully over her shoulders. The delicate embellishments along the outfit added just the right amount of detail while keeping the overall look refined.

The soft ivory palette gave her ensemble a sophisticated appeal, while the understated design made it suitable for a formal corporate gathering. Shloka kept her styling minimal, allowing the outfit’s delicate craftsmanship and elegant silhouette to speak for themselves.

Her long, dark hair was worn loose, complementing the relaxed aesthetic of the outfit. With understated makeup and minimal accessories, she completed a look that was graceful, comfortable and effortlessly chic.