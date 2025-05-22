Season’s must-haves: Get up to 70% off on stylish fashion finds for men and women

Your wardrobe called and it’s begging for a refresh! And what better way to treat it than with up to 70% off on the coolest clothing picks for men and women? From laid-back graphic tees to sharp dress pants, we've handpicked the must-haves that blend comfort, style, and major savings. Season’s must-haves: Up to 70% off on stylish fashion finds for men and women(Pexels)

Be it if you're heading to brunch or the boardroom, these deals serve looks without serving guilt. Scroll through the top steals, find your vibe, and get ready to rock outfits that don’t just look good, they feel like a bargain dream come true.

Top picks for women at up to 70% off:

1. Bewakoof Women's 100% Cotton Graphic Print Oversized Fit Round Neck T-Shirt

Loading Suggestions...

Bold, quirky, and unapologetically cool; this oversized tee from Bewakoof is basically a mood board you can wear. Made of 100% cotton, it's breathable, comfy, and perfect for those off-duty days when you want to pair sass with chill vibes. Graphic prints give it a street-style edge that’ll have heads turning faster than your playlist can shuffle.

Styling tip: Tuck it into high-waist denim shorts or leave it loose over biker shorts and sneakers. Add sunglasses for instant 'cool-girl' status.

2. ONLY Women's Mid Rise Skinny Jeans

Loading Suggestions...

Your favourite jeans just got sleeker. These mid-rise skinnies from ONLY are snug in all the right places, sculpting your silhouette while keeping it effortlessly casual. Crafted to pair with literally anything; tees, crop tops, blazers—you'll want to live in them.

Styling tip: Level up with a tucked-in blouse and heels or go low-key with sneakers and a cropped hoodie.

3. The Souled Store Looney Tunes Graphic T-Shirt Dress

Loading Suggestions...

Why wear your heart on your sleeve when you can wear Bugs Bunny on your dress? This 100% cotton T-shirt dress from The Souled Store brings you comfort with a splash of childhood nostalgia. With its oversized vibe and fun print, it's the perfect mix of cute and quirky, just like you.

Styling tip: Belt it up for structure, layer it with a denim jacket, and rock it with chunky sneakers or combat boots.

4. INDO ERA Women's Cotton Yoke Design Kurta Set

Loading Suggestions...

Hello sunshine, meet your new ethnic fave. This breezy kurta pant set with a dupatta from Indo Era is all about easy elegance. The cotton fabric keeps it light, while the yoke design adds that extra style to make heads turn at lunch dates or low-key gatherings.

Styling tip: Jhumkas, block heels, and a tote bag. Let your accessories do the talking while the kurta handles the compliments.

Top picks for men at up to 70% off:

5. The Indian Garage Co Men's Cotton Slim Fit Shirt

Loading Suggestions...

Make room, basics; this shirt is the new OG of your wardrobe. Slim-fit and made from breathable cotton, it balances sharp tailoring with all-day comfort. From meetings to mojitos, this shirt fits right in, without trying too hard.

Styling tip: Pair with chinos for semi-formal charm, or go edgy with ripped jeans and sneakers.

6. Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Mid Rise Jeans

Loading Suggestions...

When in doubt, wear Levi’s. The 511 slim fit jeans strike the sweet spot between fitted and flexible, making them your go-to for everything from office Fridays to date nights. Mid-rise comfort meets timeless cool in this classic pick.

Styling tip: A tucked tee, a leather belt, and a solid pair of loafers—done and dashing.

7. NOBERO Men's Cotton Oversized Fit T-Shirt

Loading Suggestions...

The king of cool has arrived. This oversized tee by NOBERO is the laid-back legend your wardrobe was missing. 100% cotton, loads of swagger, and just the right amount of slouch to keep your street cred high and your comfort higher.

Styling tip: Rock it with joggers, chunky sneakers, and a crossbody bag for peak off-duty drip.

8. Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Dress Pants

Loading Suggestions...

From big meetings to big nights out, these Symbol dress pants are sharp, structured, and supremely versatile. Tailored to flatter but comfy enough to lounge in, these are your “I’ve got it together” trousers, whether or not you actually do.

Styling tip: Pair with a tucked shirt and loafers for office, or a polo and blazer for cocktails.

With up to 70% off, these style steals are practically giving themselves away. Whether you're revamping your workwear or chasing chill weekend vibes, there’s something in this sale for every mood, moment, and closet. Go ahead—add to cart guilt-free.

Similar stories for you:

Shortlisted 10 formal shoes at great discounts; Step in style with our top picks

Top 8 Chanderi kurta sets to embrace everything ethnic with grace and style; Where tradition meets trend

Min 50% off on kurta sets, tops and more in the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale

Season’s must-haves: Up to 70% off on clothing for men and women: FAQs Are the sizes true to fit? Yes! Check the size chart on each product page for accurate guidance.

Can I style these pieces for both casual and formal looks? Definitely! Each piece is versatile and can be dressed up or down.

Are these discounts time-limited? Yes—these are part of the Amazon Sale, so act fast before it ends.

Can I return or exchange items if they don’t fit? Absolutely. Amazon’s easy returns policy applies to most fashion items.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.