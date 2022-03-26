Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi set the ramp on fire at Lakme Fashion Week for Manish Malhotra: All pics, video

The FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week 2022 Day 3 came to an end with a bang as Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra displayed his latest collection, Diffuse. New-gen stars Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi became showstoppers in glamorous outfits for the designer's show. Pictures and videos of Shanaya and Siddhant setting the ramp on fire with their shimmering attires and fierce walk have gone viral on social media. Keep scrolling to see snippets and know details from last night's show.

Shanaya and Siddhant walked the ramp in magical outfits that boasted Manish Malhotra's signature embroidery. The 22-year-old star slipped into a midi gown with intricate cut-outs for walking the ramp, whereas Siddhant wore a coordinated long coat and pants set with a button-down shirt. The duo served a new-age sartorial statement in their ensembles.

Shanaya's midi-length sleeveless dress features a halter neckline, shimmering multi-hued sequins adorned all over the ensemble, a bodycon silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, side cut-outs extending to the back, and a floor-grazing hemline. The sequins came in purple, blue and black shades.

ALSO READ | Mira Rajput turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week in bralette and lehenga

The star, who will soon make her debut in Bollywood, teamed the dress with centre-parted tresses, glossy mauve lip shade, blushed glowing skin, winged eyeliner, and mascara-adorned lashes. In the end, catclaw nails, feather-adorned heels, and dangling earrings rounded off the accessories.

Meanwhile, Siddhant walked the ramp with Shanaya in a coordinated suit set that matched the colour combination of her ensemble. He chose a long jacket featuring large notch lapel collars, open front, multi-hued thread embroidery in blue, pink and purple geometric patterns, and sequins.

Siddhant layered the jacket over a black button-down shirt and embroidered straight fit pants. A silver chain, black dress shoes, groomed beard, curly back-swept locks, and minimal make-up rounded off the star's ramp look.

The official page of Lakme Fashion Week had shared Siddhant and Shanaya's photos and talked about Manish Malhotra's new collection. They wrote, "A magical collection unfolds in all its glistening glory featuring distinct geometric patterns and eccentric prints peppered with metallic details."

What do you think of Siddhant and Shanaya's look?