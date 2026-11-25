Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Eetha, and her promotional wardrobe has been nothing short of stunning, offering plenty of ethnic fashion inspiration. From elegant suits to traditional sarees, the actor has been embracing Indian wear with grace.

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However, she recently took a break from her glamorous promotional looks and opted for a more understated airport ensemble. Spotted in a soft blue suit with minimal makeup, Shraddha made a case for simple, fuss-free fashion. Let's decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha promotional wardrobe is a treasure trove of ethnic fashion inspiration and her latest orange saree is proof )

Shraddha Kapoor keeps it simple in blue ethnic suit

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For her airport outing, Shraddha chose a powder-blue kurta featuring delicate pink floral motifs scattered across the fabric. The kurta came with a flattering square neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a neat row of fabric-covered buttons running down the front, adding a subtle traditional touch to the silhouette. She paired it with matching bottoms, keeping the overall look coordinated and fuss-free.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding an elegant finishing touch to her outfit was a lightweight dupatta in a soft greyish-white shade, featuring intricate detailing and a beautiful patterned border. Draped casually over one shoulder, it complemented the pastel blue ensemble without taking away from its simplicity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding an elegant finishing touch to her outfit was a lightweight dupatta in a soft greyish-white shade, featuring intricate detailing and a beautiful patterned border. Draped casually over one shoulder, it complemented the pastel blue ensemble without taking away from its simplicity. {{/usCountry}}

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When it came to accessories, Shraddha kept things minimal yet stylish. She completed her ethnic look with a pair of traditional silver jhumkas and a large navy-blue tote bag.

Skipping heavy makeup, Shraddha embraced a fresh-faced appearance with minimal makeup, naturally defined eyes and a soft lip shade. Her long, dark tresses were left open in loose, natural waves.

Style notes to take

What makes this look particularly appealing is its wearability. The soothing pastel palette, delicate embroidery details and comfortable silhouette come together to create an outfit that can easily transition from airport appearances to casual outings and daytime gatherings. Shraddha reminds us that ethnic fashion does not always have to be elaborate or heavily accessorised to make a statement. Sometimes, a beautifully coordinated suit, a pair of statement earrings and a fuss-free beauty look are all you need to get your style right.

On the work front

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On the professional front, Shraddha will next be seen in Eetha, a film inspired by the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a renowned Tamasha and Lavani performer, with the actor portraying her on screen. Directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan, Utekar and Karishma Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on December 4, 2026.