Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery brand Palmonas secures 55 crore funding, targets Gen Z and millennial buyers

Shraddha Kapoor is not just known for her acting career but has also stepped into entrepreneurship with her jewellery brand, Palmonas. The 38-year-old actor actively promotes the label on Instagram, often sharing quirky and relatable videos to connect with her audience. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor's fitness secrets for toned body on her 38th birthday: Following a vegan diet to eating early dinner ) Shraddha Kapoor's brand raises ₹ 55 crore to boost jewellery business across India. (Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's jewellery brand raises ₹ 55 crore

Her company has raised ₹55 crore in a fresh round, as it looks to strengthen its presence in India’s jewellery market. Founded by entrepreneur Pallavi Mohadikar, Palmonas operates in the demi-fine jewellery category, a segment that sits between traditional heirloom gold pieces and short-lived fast-fashion accessories. The company says this positioning is aimed at meeting the demand for contemporary, skin-safe jewellery that younger consumers can wear daily.

With the new capital, Palmonas plans to expand its retail footprint from three existing outlets to more than 25 stores across India. It will also explore new product lines, including lab-grown diamonds, while scaling up its international shipping network.

The brand’s strategy reflects a wider shift in the jewellery market, where Gen Z and millennial buyers are seeking accessible options that combine style with everyday utility. Internationally, the demi-fine segment has already seen significant growth, and Palmonas is among the companies attempting to establish this category at scale in India.

About Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, which earned ₹857.15 crore worldwide. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it starred Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, and is a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree. The third part of the franchise is scheduled for release in 2027. She will next appear in Nikhil Dwivedi’s Naagin.

Other Indian actors who own jewellery brands

Several Indian actors have ventured into the jewellery business. Malaika Arora has collaborated on jewellery collections with Nykaa, while Karisma Kapoor is associated with Sati Jewels through partnerships. Neha Dhupia owns her line, Ahaana by Neha Dhupia.