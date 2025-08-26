Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery brand Palmonas secures 55 crore funding, targets Gen Z and millennial buyers

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 03:31 pm IST

Shraddha Kapoor's jewellery brand, Palmonas, has secured ₹55 crore in funding to expand its retail presence and product offerings.

Shraddha Kapoor is not just known for her acting career but has also stepped into entrepreneurship with her jewellery brand, Palmonas. The 38-year-old actor actively promotes the label on Instagram, often sharing quirky and relatable videos to connect with her audience. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor's fitness secrets for toned body on her 38th birthday: Following a vegan diet to eating early dinner )

Shraddha Kapoor's brand raises <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55 crore to boost jewellery business across India. (Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor's brand raises 55 crore to boost jewellery business across India. (Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's jewellery brand raises 55 crore

Her company has raised 55 crore in a fresh round, as it looks to strengthen its presence in India’s jewellery market. Founded by entrepreneur Pallavi Mohadikar, Palmonas operates in the demi-fine jewellery category, a segment that sits between traditional heirloom gold pieces and short-lived fast-fashion accessories. The company says this positioning is aimed at meeting the demand for contemporary, skin-safe jewellery that younger consumers can wear daily.

With the new capital, Palmonas plans to expand its retail footprint from three existing outlets to more than 25 stores across India. It will also explore new product lines, including lab-grown diamonds, while scaling up its international shipping network.

The brand’s strategy reflects a wider shift in the jewellery market, where Gen Z and millennial buyers are seeking accessible options that combine style with everyday utility. Internationally, the demi-fine segment has already seen significant growth, and Palmonas is among the companies attempting to establish this category at scale in India.

About Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, which earned 857.15 crore worldwide. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it starred Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, and is a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree. The third part of the franchise is scheduled for release in 2027. She will next appear in Nikhil Dwivedi’s Naagin.

Other Indian actors who own jewellery brands

Several Indian actors have ventured into the jewellery business. Malaika Arora has collaborated on jewellery collections with Nykaa, while Karisma Kapoor is associated with Sati Jewels through partnerships. Neha Dhupia owns her line, Ahaana by Neha Dhupia.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery brand Palmonas secures 55 crore funding, targets Gen Z and millennial buyers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On