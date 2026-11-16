Shruti Haasan makes a style statement in gorgeous grey saree while enjoying rainy weather in Chennai; here's how to recreate her look

Shruti Haasan is here to show you how to make a statement in an elegant grey saree. The actor, known for her quirky style, often mixes contemporary fashion with traditional looks, and her latest saree appearance is proof of that. On November 15, Shruti took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, giving fans a glimpse of her saree look against the backdrop of Chennai’s beautiful monsoon weather. (Also read: Sharvari serves double dose of glamour as she turns showstopper for Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla in disco-inspired dress and dramatic red ethnic look )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dressed in a graceful grey saree, she perfectly embraced the season's moody charm. “Rainy days keep my heart happy and grey, loving the gorgeous weather in Chennai so much these days,” she wrote in the caption. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes.

Shruti Haasan makes a style statement in grey saree

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Shruti looked graceful in a muted slate-grey saree adorned with delicate all-over micro-motifs and an intricately designed border. The lightweight fabric featured a fluid drape, creating an effortlessly elegant appearance while maintaining a relaxed, comfortable feel.

The monochromatic colour palette, complemented by darker charcoal detailing along the pallu, added depth and sophistication to the ensemble. Rather than opting for dramatic embellishments or bold colours, Shruti embraced the beauty of subtle detailing, proving that simplicity can make a powerful fashion statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How she styed her look

{{^usCountry}} Keeping her styling true to the understated appeal of the outfit, Shruti chose minimal accessories that beautifully complemented the traditional ensemble. She skipped heavy necklaces and instead accessorised with oxidised silver jhumkas and subtle statement rings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keeping her styling true to the understated appeal of the outfit, Shruti chose minimal accessories that beautifully complemented the traditional ensemble. She skipped heavy necklaces and instead accessorised with oxidised silver jhumkas and subtle statement rings. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her beauty look was equally glamorous. She wore her raven-black hair open in soft, voluminous waves, parted neatly down the middle. Fresh, dewy makeup, softly defined eyes, feathered brows and a muted rose-brown lip completed her look. A tiny black bindi added the perfect traditional finishing touch.

Fashion notes to take

Shruti's look offers plenty of fashion inspiration for anyone who loves keeping their ethnic style simple yet striking. A grey saree is a refreshing alternative to the usual bright hues and works beautifully for a relaxed daytime look.

Pair it with delicate oxidised silver jhumkas, statement rings and a tiny bindi to add a traditional touch without going overboard. Keep the makeup fresh and dewy, with softly defined eyes and a muted lip shade, and leave your hair open in natural waves. The takeaway? You don't need heavy jewellery or elaborate styling to make a saree stand out.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}