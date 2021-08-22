Shweta Tiwari lays fashion cues to paint the weekend red in a one-shoulder gown

Making a bold statement with her sexy party look, television hottie Shweta Tiwari set the Internet on fire and her pictures from her latest photoshoot are to be blamed. Raising the hotness quotient for date night, Shweta’s sultry pictures in a red shimmer one-shoulder gown with thigh-high slit have set fans on frenzy.

Taking to her social media handle, Shweta recently shared a slew of her stunning pictures which instantly went viral. The pictures feature the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ contestant donning the one-shoulder red gown that came with a cutout design at the centre and a thigh-high slit to add to the oomph factor.

Rocking the boldly detailed gown, Shweta completed her attire with a pair of golden heels. She accessorised her look with a diamond bracelet and a pair of diamond earrings by Blingvine Jewelry.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in soft curls, Shweta opted for a dab of bright red lipstick. She amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes that were well defined with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Shweta made netizens go weak in the knees. She captioned the pictures, “Be Uncommon !! and Wear some Red!!! (sic).”

The red gown is credited to Indian fashion designer Victor Robinson. Shweta Tiwari was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal.

