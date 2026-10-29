Sobhita Dhulipala talks love for Indian handlooms, treasured sarees from her mother and go-to style mantra | Interview

Sobhita Dhulipala has built a deep connection with traditional Indian handlooms and indigenous craftsmanship. The actor's preference for understated luxury while also championing Indian crafts is proof enough. She has also been known to make a splash with her sharp, understated take on modern style and luxury, garnering praise from many. To understand her love for the Indian loom, HT Lifestyle sat down with the actor during the launch of Aadyam Handmade’s new store in Gurugram, of which the actor is also a brand ambassador.

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During our sit-down, we talked to Sobhita Dhulipala about her love for craft and textiles, where she also revealed her go-to wellness routine, what she would like Gen Z to know about Indian looms, an Indian fabric that she genuinely loves, and a favourite handwoven piece from her personal collection.

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Sobhita Dhulipala's most treasured handloom pieces

{{^usCountry}} “Favourite pieces are often the ones that we get from the people we love. So the pieces that I got from my mother, the pieces that I hijacked from my grandmother's wardrobe, a bunch of Gadwals (a traditional handloom textile originating from the town of Gadwal in Telangana, India), and some silks from my mom's wardrobe. Those are my most treasured pieces,” shared Sobhita, talking about her most-cherished handwoven pieces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Favourite pieces are often the ones that we get from the people we love. So the pieces that I got from my mother, the pieces that I hijacked from my grandmother's wardrobe, a bunch of Gadwals (a traditional handloom textile originating from the town of Gadwal in Telangana, India), and some silks from my mom's wardrobe. Those are my most treasured pieces,” shared Sobhita, talking about her most-cherished handwoven pieces. {{/usCountry}}

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Sobhita Dhulipala at the Aadyam Handwoven store launch in Gurugram.

As for a fabric that she is obsessed with, the actor, who wore a Pochampally double ikat silk saree to the event, confessed that it has to be khadi and pashmina, which she is currently oscillating between. “I went to Kashmir last month on a very special project with Aadyam, and I got to see the looms, the embroidery units, and I picked up a couple of beautiful scarves. Those were my first pashmina purchases, actually,” the actor shared, talking about a Pashmina in her collection that she absolutely adores.

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“Very few people walk the talk when it comes to things like handwoven and handloom, because it's easy to speak about it from a moral high ground, but to actually put in the work with a lot of love, not like, 'oh, let's go save handloom.' Not from that lens, but more like, ‘Here is something we love, we treasure. Let's cherish it and let's celebrate it.’ So I think Aadyam does that, and I respect that,” the actor added.

Her go-to fashion mantra

When it comes to Indian handlooms, Sobhita feels like there's this expectation associated with it, that: “if it's handloom, then you have to wear it in a very proper, proper rigid way, like a costume.” However, she added, “I think when you let go of that, and you just style it like how you would style yourself. That's when it starts being fun. So that's the way I approach it.”

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Moreover, for many, especially the younger generation, handloom sometimes becomes a fabric which they associate with the older generation. So when asked what she would like to tell Gen Z about it, the actor shared, “I actually think Gen Z is exploring and trying to discover what is so special about our land, culture, our creations, and handloom is a very, very special inheritance of our country. So I'm sure they are out there discovering it, and if I could say anything to them, I think I would say it's easy to romanticise textiles from some other country, but maybe start at home, start with your state.”

Sobhita shares that the Gadwals and silks from her mom's and grandmother's wardrobes are among her most treasured pieces.

Sobhita's wellness routine and something she is fangirling over

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During the conversation, we also asked the actor to share the one thing she is fangirling over right now, to which she answered that she has actually started reading fiction after a long time. “I'd been reading a lot of nonfiction, but bahut gyaan ho gaya, so now I started reading fiction again. So that has been fun.”

As for her go-to wellness routine, the actor confessed that it has changed over the years. “Earlier, if I knew that I had to go on stage or there was some very intense moment coming up, I would down two coffees, [play] hip hop music. I would hype myself. Now, I do the opposite. I just listen to a playlist of very calming instrumental music, and that really centres me, actually.”

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The actor is the blueprint of aesthetics and style statements for many, but when we asked her to share some tips, she suggested wearing what you like to discover who you are. “You can take references from a lot of people that you love; it could be stars, actors, or musicians. But I think you'll start to really find your language when you just wear what you like, and you keep doing that long enough, a statement style will emerge. Your own style will emerge. So just do you, even if it seems crazy at first.”