Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have together served some of the best fashion looks, making them the strongest fashion duo in the industry. Sonam's latest looks from Abu Dhabi are proof enough.

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Sonam Kapoor has been making a case for androgynous fashion even before it became a viral trend. For her outings in Abu Dhabi, she wore two looks: embroidered denims and a blazer by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and a custom ensemble by menswear designer Divyam Mehta, inspiring women to raid the wardrobes of the men in their lives. Let's decode her look:

The quintessential Bombay girl

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{{^usCountry}} Rhea Kapoor shared Sonam's photos in the Abu Sandeep fit with the caption, “You can take a girl out of Bombay, but you can’t take the jeans and kolhapuris away from a Bombay girl.” And we agree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rhea Kapoor shared Sonam's photos in the Abu Sandeep fit with the caption, “You can take a girl out of Bombay, but you can’t take the jeans and kolhapuris away from a Bombay girl.” And we agree. {{/usCountry}}

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The designer outfit features an oversized black blazer with notch lapels, full-length sleeves, an open front, and a baggy silhouette, complemented by a breezy, classic white button-down worn underneath. Sonam and Rhea styled the shirt by tucking it on the front and leaving the back as it is to give a peak of white under the blazer.

The highlight of the look, however, was the jeans. A baggy, straight-fit denim pants featuring multi-coloured floral embroidert and mirror work. Tan Kolhapuri sandals, cherry red nails, sunglasses, a quilted Chanel large chain bag, centre-parted loose tresses, glossy pink lips, and rouged cheeks rounded off the look.

Elegance and fluidity

On November 24, Rhea Kapoor shared Sonam's photos on Instagram, detailing her ensemble. According to Rhea, the actor wore the Pachai jacket from Divyam Mehta's label. It is a softly tailored suit that she paired with a fluidly draped mundu, detailed with Divyam's signature dot print and intricate kantha-stitch accents.

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The jacket features a fluid silhouette with long, bell-style sleeves and an open front with ornate gold buttons, an intricate design, and a tailored, oversized fit. Sonam wore it over a crisp, classic white shirt featuring full-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and front button closures.

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The bottoms Sonam wore are a modern interpretation of the mundu, a traditionally unstitched garment worn around the waist. Featuring kantha-stitch accents, it is draped around her waist and features a slit on the side, layered with a black frilled garment, decked in gold sequins. She also threw on a patchwork shawl to accompany the wraparound mundu and jacket.

The styling

Sonam accessorised the look with statement pieces, including a quilted Chanel large chain bag, boxy-framed Bottega Veneta sunglasses, antique-gold rings by Lotus Arts de Vivre, black leather dress shoes from The Row, and gold earrings. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled in silky-straight length, the actor chose a deep mauve lip shade, rouged cheeks, darkened brows, soft contouring, and a dewy base for the glam.