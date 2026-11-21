Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista who never misses an opportunity to serve a stunning look. The 41-year-old actor recently attended the inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026, where she gave classic power dressing a stylish twist in an all-black ensemble that perfectly embodied corporate chic.

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On November 20, Sonam took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her visit, accompanied by the caption: “Abu Dhabi, you always have my heart. Spent the weekend at the very first Frieze Abu Dhabi and NOMAD, surrounded by incredible work from the region and beyond!” (Also read: Sonam Kapoor steps out of ‘postpartum sabbatical’ in a stunning Pichwai art-inspired, hand-embroidered ethnic look )

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's all black Givenchy look

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For her appearance at the prestigious art event, held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi's Cultural District, Sonam embraced an all-black ensemble from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, giving traditional power dressing a contemporary, architectural makeover.

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{{^usCountry}} Her look features a sharply tailored black double-breasted jacket with classic peaked lapels, a plunging V-neckline and structured pocket detailing. However, what truly set the piece apart was its dramatic cape-like extension that flowed from the shoulders, creating an origami-inspired silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her look features a sharply tailored black double-breasted jacket with classic peaked lapels, a plunging V-neckline and structured pocket detailing. However, what truly set the piece apart was its dramatic cape-like extension that flowed from the shoulders, creating an origami-inspired silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

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She paired it with relaxed, pleated wide-leg trousers in matching black, creating a beautifully elongated silhouette that balanced structure with fluidity.

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Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, she kept the accessories sleek. Sonam carried a black leather mini top-handle bag featuring gold hardware. A pair of burgundy pointed-toe heels added a subtle hint of colour, completing the sophisticated ensemble.

Bvlgari high jewellery adds a colourful twist

While the Givenchy outfit made a strong statement through its architectural construction, it was Sonam's choice of jewellery that brought an unexpected burst of colour to the look.

The actor accessorised with a bold gold chain-link choker from Bvlgari, featuring colourful cabochon-cut gemstones in shades of emerald green, ruby red, sapphire blue and citrine. The vibrant stones stood out beautifully against the all-black ensemble, adding a touch of Roman glamour and opulence.

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She completed the jewellery pairing with coordinating gold and gemstone stud earrings, allowing the statement necklace to remain the focal point without overwhelming the outfit.

Sleek hair and understated glamour

For beauty, Sonam kept things elegant and polished. Her hair was swept back into a glossy, centre-parted chignon, allowing the dramatic neckline and statement jewellery to take centre stage.

Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, bronzed cheeks and a muted terracotta lip, creating a warm, understated finish. Oversized dark rectangular sunglasses added an extra dose of sophistication and off-duty glamour.