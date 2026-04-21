Sweaty and uncomfortable in summer? 5 easy outfit ideas for men to stay cool and look sharp

The summer season means excessive sweating and that uncomfortable, sticky, humid feeling on the skin. During this time, choosing the right outfit does not just define your style; it also determines how smoothly your day goes. You don't want to be stuck in uncomfortable clothing all day; you will keep fidgeting and adjusting, unable to focus on anything else. And particularly for men, most of the ensembles involve heavy layering, which may Menswear turns cool and casual in summer. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The focus should be on choosing outfits that feel as good as they look, so you can move through the day with ease without constantly feeling sweaty- make the clothes feel more ‘breezy’ to combat the heat.



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For some easy menswear styling tips this summer, HT Lifestyle spoke with Ritika Mehra, co-founder of Stylox Fashion. “As the days grow longer and the heat slowly settles in, our wardrobes naturally begin to shift. Heavy layers are pushed to the back, darker shades feel less appealing, and comfort becomes the priority,” she shared, highlighting how dressing choices evolve with the season.

This means that summer style is not about overcomplicating outfits, but about choosing breathable fabrics, lighter colours, and well-fitted silhouettes that keep you comfortable while still looking sharp.

Here are some easy tips, as shared by the style expert, listing out some effortless pairings:

