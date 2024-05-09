Taming the tresses: 6 dermatologist-approved tips for mastering the art of frizz-free haircare for effortless elegance

With seasonal settings in full swing, we're sure you actively find yourself battling with unruly locks and frizz-ridden hair. When it comes to hair woes, frizzy hair is nothing out of the ordinary, as the majority of people in the world are regularly struggling with the same. Having said that, no hard and fast science makes the hair frizzy, but excessive exposure to humidity and heat damage, along with lack of moisture and a healthy haircare routine, can be accorded for leaving your hair untamed. The long quest to find the perfect solution finally comes to a halt as a protective hair care routine becomes the need of the hour. 6 dermatologist-approved tips for mastering the art of frizz-free haircare(Pixabay)

Having searched the highs and lows to find the best solution, the key is to alter your at-home haircare treatment with the most simple yet impactful steps as an effective method to calm the chaos that is taking place in your hair. Whether it's humidity or scorching heat, taming your tresses is the go-to for keeping hair effortlessly elegant the moment you step out. (Also read: Summer hair care guide: 5 essential tips to protect your curls and keep it hydrated, happy and frizz-free )

Haircare tips for frizz-free and manageable hair

Dr Anindita Sarkar, Chief Medical Officer, Clinically and AAYNA Clinics, shared with HT Lifestyle some tips for achieving smooth, manageable hair that radiates confidence.

1. Consulting a Dermatologist

More often than ever, people tend to overlook haircare, forgetting the fact that healthy hair is just as significant as glowing skin. As a result, it becomes imperative to consult a dermatologist, as their expertise will help you decipher your scalp and hair type. With these crucial insights, you stand an opportunity to benefit from a customised treatment plan based on whether you've dandruff-related concerns like seborrhea or any other skin condition arising from scalp dryness. Backed by the guidance of expert dermatologists, it is clear that different types of hair require different kinds of protection and care.

2. Excess is Not the Way-to-Go

Excess of anything is never the right answer, but another avenue to merely exacerbate problems. In regards, it's time to debunk the myth that hair should be brushed about 100 times, as not only does excessive brushing cause increased breakage, but it also takes a toll on blood circulation. In addition, excess hair washing is not a norm and should depend upon the oiliness of the scalp. Essentially, this means that depending on how much buildup you have, it is absolutely fine to wash your hair every day as well as two to three times a week.

3. The Key lies in Protective Haircare

Tackling high temperatures and all humidity woes head-on undoubtedly requires taking up a protective approach to haircare. The foremost step towards a protective hair regime is to protect the hair from the strong sun, as it soaks up the moisture from the hair, leaving it dehydrated. As a result, it is recommended to spray some water to coat the hair, or even wearing a bandana or hat helps. At the same time, ditch the hair dryer for a more natural and air-dry outlook, and always refrain from brushing wet hair, as at this particular hour, your hair is at its weakest.

4. Bid Goodbye to Chemicals

When it comes to brittle, frizzy and dry hair, a major contributor has always been the traction towards chemical treatments, namely hair colouring and bleaching. Bleach not only strips away the natural colour of the hair but also takes off the cuticle, which leaves the hair brittle and more prone to breakage. Ideally, one should refrain from chemical treatments altogether, but in case you plan to go ahead with it, always make sure the colour is mild and free of ammonia and PPD. Furthermore, switch to a shampoo that is paraben and sulphate-free, as the focus is on less chemicals and more natural.

5. There is No 'One-Size-Fits-All' Approach

The beauty standards have always been one-sided, forcing people to shed their uniqueness and become one with the majority. Today, as we learn to break the prejudiced beauty standards, it's also time we embrace the distinction of our hair, which makes all of us unique. For people who have curly hair, the normative straight hair routine fails to produce effective results. Underpinned, it is preferable not to comb curly hair as it tends to make it frizzy; rather, it's better to wrap the hair in a soft towel or cotton cloth to hold the lustrous curls intact.

6. Moving Towards a Healthy Lifestyle

The shift towards a healthy lifestyle is always incomplete without adapting to a nutrient-rich diet. For a diet that bestows your hair with great strength, it is ideal to consume foods such as fresh produce, fish and nuts, which are rich in Omega-3 and protein. Additionally, hair trimming is always essential, as it minimises split ends, which thereby reduces the frizziness of the hair. Furthermore, avoid any sort of harsh hair treatments and use peptide and protein sprays on your scalp and length, which will help coat your mane with an additional layer of protein.

The long quest of achieving frizz-free hair is not a destination but a journey that requires diligent care and responsibility. Restoring the hair to its sleek and smooth glory is all about adopting healthy changes that work for your hair. Thus, the journey to unlock frizz-free tresses that leave a lasting impression start with embracing the unique texture of your hair, beyond which lies no perfection.