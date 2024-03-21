Holi 2024: Skincare and haircare tips to preserve radiance and health during celebrations

As the festival of Holi draws near, the anticipation for joining in the festivities is evident. Without a doubt, the festival of colours is one of the most vivid, colourful, and joyous celebrations. On Monday, March 25, it will be honoured with considerable fanfare and vigour. Traditionally, buckets of water and dry gulal were used to celebrate Holi. Unfortunately, modern versions of it include dashes of artificial colouring, which aftermath might be harmful to our health in addition to irritating our skin, hair, and eyes. Therefore, taking some caution goes a long way. In addition to enjoying the festivities of the Holi festival, it's critical to take good care of your skin and hair. (Also read: Holi 2024 recipes: From gheeyar to shahi gur mewa gujia, 7 nutritious and creative delights for festive celebrations ) Get ready for a safe and vibrant Holi celebration with skincare precautions and tips from experts for healthy skin and hair care.(Pixabay)

Essential Skincare Tips for Holi

Dr. Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Ra Aesthetics and Dermatology - Mumbai and Hyderabad shared with HT Lifestyle precautionary some steps you can take to get ready for a lively and secure Holi celebration.

1. Precautions:

The most vital part of skincare during Holi is maintaining your skin barrier as there are a number of factors that could disrupt this. In line with this, avoid bleaches, laser treatments, and AHA-BHA peels at least a week before. Consider using cocoa butter or petroleum jelly on exposed areas for increased barrier protection.

2. Preparation from Within:

Two major concerns during the festivities of Holi are oxidative stress and inflammation. Therefore, you must increase your intake of colourful fruits and vegetables such as night vegetables, nuts, and seeds while reducing dairy and sweets to strengthen your body against these. Ensure to stay hydrated to combat dehydration caused by sun exposure and alcohol consumption on Holi day.

It is also important to get started with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory supplements like Ra Bright and Ra Defense which contain crucial ingredients such as Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, Xanthin, etc. a week before. Other beneficial ingredients include milk thistle, tulsi, ginger, piperine, curcumin, and resveratrol.

3. External Preparation:

For dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin, focus on moisturizing and strengthening the skin barrier with suitable products like moisturizers, night repair creams, and nourishing creams. Consult a dermatologist if you have acne to get appropriate anti-inflammatory supplements or medications for a trouble-free Holi experience.

4. A HOLIstic Guide

Do not forget to moisturize your skin well before you set out to play Holi. This will make the task of washing off the colour of your skin much easier. Natural ingredients-based moisturizers like coconut are good for your skin. Moisturization of only the face is not enough, moisturizing your entire body is equally important.

To prevent major skin concerns during Holi, it is imperative to pay attention to areas like the neck, which can be affected by the colours and sweating. Holi is usually played during the peak hours of the noon. Hence, applying sunscreen is crucial as it gets very hot and the colour and heat can aggravate skin damage.

5. Cleansing

To cleanse, choose a lotion if you have dry or sensitive skin. Work on your skin moving your fingers in small circular movements and then wipe it off with a wet cotton. If you pick a liquid, watery cleanser, then soak a cotton ball and wipe your skin clean with it. Repeat with a fresh cotton pad till your face becomes clean. If your skin is very oily, you could use cleansers which are specially meant for oily skin. It acts more like a toner and you should use it after a face wash. Apply a generous dollop of moisturizer after a thorough wash all over your face and body to stave off the irritation and dryness that the chemicals in the colours can cause.

6. Prioritize Safety:

If you experience severe skin reactions to colours, seek immediate medical help to prevent the worsening of skin conditions. Avoid self-treatment or medication as that could further exacerbate the condition.

Holi Haircare Tips

With skincare comprehensively covered, here are a few haircare tips:

● Begin by generously applying coconut oil to both your scalp and hair strands. This creates a protective barrier against the harsh colours, preventing them from deeply penetrating your hair shafts.

● Keep your hair secured in a messy bun or braid to minimize exposure to colours, reducing the risk of colour entanglement and potential damage from both colours and environmental factors.

● Add an extra layer of protection by covering your hair with a hat or cap, shielding it from direct exposure to colours and sunlight.

● Consider using a leave-in conditioner before heading out to play Holi. This aids in sealing the hair cuticles, preventing colour from seeping into the hair shafts. For those with frizzy, rough, or curly hair, indulging in deep conditioning treatments is recommended.

● Promptly wash your hair following the festivities. A single wash should suffice to avoid drying out your hair.

● Thoroughly rinse your hair with lukewarm water to remove any lingering colour particles. It's important to avoid hot water, which can strip away natural oils.

● Opt for a gentle shampoo free of sulfates, massaging it delicately into your scalp and hair strands, particularly focusing on areas where excess colour remains. Follow up with a hydrating conditioner, rinsing with cold water to restore moisture and nourishment to your hair.

● Give your hair a break from heat-styling tools such as blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons. Instead, allow your hair to air dry naturally to prevent further damage.