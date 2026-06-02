These plus-size cotton kurta sets under ₹2,000 are proof comfort can look chic: 8 summer-friendly picks

Finding a good kurta set is easy. Finding a good plus-size cotton kurta set that is breathable, flattering, doesn't cling in the wrong places, comes with a dupatta, and costs under ₹2,000? That's where things get tricky. Plus size kurta sets for women (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less For years, plus-size shoppers have had to choose between comfort and style. Either the fabric feels stiff, the fit feels boxy, or the prints look like an afterthought. Thankfully, that's changing. Brands are finally paying attention to what women actually want: soft cotton fabrics, comfortable silhouettes, thoughtful tailoring, and styles that feel fashionable rather than simply functional. With summer temperatures soaring and festive season never too far away, cotton kurta sets are becoming wardrobe essentials. They're easy to wear, easy to style, and versatile enough for work, family gatherings, festive lunches, travel, and everyday dressing. If you're looking for plus-size Indian wear that feels comfortable without compromising on style, these cotton kurta sets deserve a spot on your radar. Plus-size kurta sets

Bandhani prints never really go out of style, and this set captures that timeless appeal beautifully. The pure cotton fabric feels breathable and lightweight, making it ideal for warmer weather, while the palazzo pants add comfort and movement. The coordinated dupatta completes the look without making it feel overly dressed up. It's one of those outfits that works equally well for family lunches and festive gatherings. Style tip: Pair with silver jhumkas and kolhapuris for a classic ethnic look.

2 . Swasti Plus Size Floral Print Pure Cotton Straight Kurta, Dupatta & Pant Set Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you're someone who prefers straight-cut kurtas over flared silhouettes, this set is worth considering. The floral print keeps it feminine and fresh, while the pure cotton construction ensures comfort during long wear hours. The straight silhouette creates a clean, streamlined look that many women find especially flattering. Style tip: Add a structured tote bag and minimal jewellery for an office-ready outfit.

Anarkali silhouettes continue to be a favourite because they offer ease, elegance, and comfort all at once. This printed cotton version feels airy and relaxed without losing its festive appeal. The flare adds beautiful movement, while the cotton fabric prevents the outfit from feeling heavy. Style tip: Pair with chandbalis and embroidered flats for festive occasions.

Black ethnicwear has a way of looking instantly polished, and this embroidered high-low kurta set proves exactly why. The floral embroidery adds detail without overwhelming the design, while the high-low hemline gives the outfit a slightly more contemporary feel. It is one of the most versatile options on this list. Style tip: Style with oxidised jewellery and block heels for a chic evening look.

V-neck kurtas are often preferred because they visually elongate the neckline and create a balanced silhouette. Combined with floral prints and pure cotton fabric, this set feels fresh, comfortable, and easy to wear. It's the kind of outfit you'll reach for repeatedly. Style tip: Pair with nude flats and a simple sling bag for everyday elegance.

Minimalists will appreciate this set. The straight-fit silhouette keeps things simple and versatile, while the cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort. This is a practical wardrobe staple that can easily transition from workdays to casual outings. Style tip: Layer with a lightweight cotton dupatta and silver accessories.

Printed cotton sets like this remain bestsellers for a reason. They feel easy, effortless, and practical while still looking put together. The palazzo pants add extra comfort, especially during summer, while the coordinated design makes getting dressed much easier. Style tip: Add embroidered juttis and statement earrings for a polished finish.

Another strong option from MEERA FAB, this set combines floral prints, breathable cotton, and a flattering straight-cut silhouette. It's an excellent choice for women who prefer versatile ethnicwear they can wear across multiple occasions. Comfortable, practical, and easy to style; exactly what everyday ethnicwear should be. Style tip: Pair with metallic flats and delicate jewellery for an elevated daytime look. Why cotton kurta sets are a plus-size wardrobe essential The best thing about cotton kurta sets is that they don't force you to choose between comfort and style. They allow airflow, drape comfortably, and work across seasons while remaining easy to maintain. When combined with thoughtful silhouettes like straight cuts, Anarkalis, palazzos, and V-necks, they become some of the most wearable pieces in any ethnic wardrobe. And when they're available under ₹2,000? That's even better. Similar stories for you: Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

Plus-size cotton kurta sets: FAQs Which kurta style is most flattering for plus-size women? Straight-cut kurtas, A-line silhouettes, Anarkalis, and V-neck designs tend to be popular because they offer structure while remaining comfortable. Can these kurta sets be worn to work? Absolutely. Most of these cotton kurta sets are versatile enough for office wear, casual outings, travel, and family gatherings. Are palazzo pants better than churidars for summer? Many women prefer palazzos during summer because they offer more airflow and feel less restrictive. Is cotton a good fabric for plus-size ethnicwear? Yes. Cotton is breathable, lightweight, comfortable, and ideal for Indian weather, making it one of the best fabrics for everyday ethnicwear.