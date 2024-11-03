Top ethnic collections for women: Shop ethnic wear from Sanash Collection, HAY, and Libas at The Myntra Diwali Sale



Women's ethnic clothing offers various styles to fit any occasion and combines tradition, culture, and fashion. A timeless celebration of culture, tradition, and fashion, ethnic collections for women provide various options for any event. Ethnic fashion incorporates both traditional artistry and contemporary trends, anything from designer sarees to cosy yet fashionable kurtas. These ensembles are made to fit any occasion, whether you're attending a wedding or a Diwali celebration. They feature exquisite needlework, lovely designs, and vivid hues. The Myntra Diwali Sale

HAY blends comfort and modern styles, while the Sanash Collection is distinguished by its elaborate, handcrafted patterns. Libas, specialising in modern ethnic clothing, creates fashionable yet comfortable ensembles. We have laid out our top ethnic collections for women, which range from classic pieces to contemporary essentials, enabling you to embrace traditional elegance while maintaining your individuality. Shop with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals today!

Let’s look at the best ethnic wear for women online, available with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals.

Top ethnic collections for women

Explore the newest styles in traditional and contemporary ethnic clothing with our selection of the top ethnic collections for women, your go-to resource for finding the ideal ensemble for any occasion.

The Women's Ethnic Motifs Printed Notch Neck Anarkali Kurta from the Jaipuri Collection is a stunning fusion of classic and modern design. This kurta is made of silky viscose rayon and has a screen print of ethnic motifs that give it a sophisticated and genuine appearance. While the notch neck and three-quarter regular sleeves guarantee a comfortable, relaxed fit, the Anarkali form, flared hemline, and calf-length design lend a touch of elegance and fluidity to the ensemble. The kurta offers versatility in its simplicity, making it ideal for both festive occasions and casual use. Buy it with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals today!

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Churidar leggings or palazzo pants for a chic ethnic look. Oversized or baggy bottoms. Statement earrings and juttis to complete the outfit. Heavy, chunky jewellery that overshadows the kurta’s design.

Ethnic motifs with flared Anarkali shape and calf-length design.

It is made from viscose rayon with a machine weave and screen-printed motifs.

The Sanash Collection has a chic floral-printed pure cotton tunic and trousers ideal for relaxed, laid-back attire. An easy yet stylish look is achieved with this co-ord set, which features a white floral printed tunic with a round neck and three-quarter sleeves. Along with two useful pockets, the matching trousers include an elasticated waistband for a simple slip-on fit. The trousers and the tunic are made of 100% pure cotton, making them lightweight and breathable for all-day wear. This flower set gracefully blends comfort with a new, feminine look, whether you're seeing friends or running errands. Indulge in guilt-free shopping with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals.

100% cotton fabric for breathable comfort.

Floral printed co-ord set with a slip-on trouser design and two pockets.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Minimalist flats or sandals for a casual, laid-back look. Heavy or bold footwear like boots. Light jewellery and a crossbody bag to complete the ensemble. Bulky sets that may overwhelm the simplicity of the outfit.

An ideal fusion of classic charm and contemporary design can be found in the HAY Women Ethnic Motifs Printed Thread Work High-Low A-Line Kurta. Its distinctive striped design and detailed threadwork further enhance this blue kurta's exquisite appeal. The A-line silhouette elongates the body, and the high-low hem gives it a modern feel. Because of its comfortable fit and round neck, this shirt is perfect for semi-formal events and informal get-togethers. This kurta is made of soft Liva fabric, guaranteeing comfort and breathability. With side slits for flexibility of mobility, the calf-length style is both fashionable and practical, making it a great buy with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals.

A-line shape with a high-low hem and ethnic threadwork detailing.

Made from Liva fabric, it is known for its softness and comfort.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit trousers or leggings for a balanced silhouette. Loose or baggy bottoms that may disrupt the silhouette. Ethnic flats and statement earrings for a polished look. Overly bold prints or patterns that clash with the ethnic motifs.

The Libas Collection offers gorgeous purple and blue Ethnic Motifs Printed Kurta with trousers and a dupatta. This sophisticated kurta offers a comfortable and fashionable appearance with its elaborate ethnic themes printed on a poly crepe fabric. The calf-length kurta has a keyhole neck, three-quarter sleeves, and a straight hem for enhanced convenience. It also has two useful pockets. The matching trousers have a slip-on fastening and a slightly elasticated waistline for a loose fit. Buy it at a great price with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals.

Straight-cut kurta with ethnic motifs and practical pockets for convenience.

The complete set includes matching trousers and a stylish dupatta.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Juttis or embellished sandals for an elegant touch. Heavily embellished footwear that may clash with the kurta's motifs. Statement jewellery, such as jhumkas or a cuff bracelet, to elevate the look. Loud accessories that could overwhelm the overall aesthetic of the ensemble.

The Grancy Collection showcases a stunning Floral Sequinned Organza Ready-to-Wear Saree in a beautiful pink hue. Shop this elegant saree with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals. It features a floral design with a solid border and intricate sequinned detailing, making it a perfect choice for parties and special occasions. The lightweight organza fabric drapes gracefully, while the accompanying stitched blouse crafted from net adds to the overall sophistication. With a length of 5.5 meters plus a 0.8-meter blouse piece, this saree offers a comfortable fit and a chic silhouette, ensuring you stand out at any event.

Intricate sequinned details on a floral organza saree for an elegant look.

Comes with a stylish stitched net blouse for added convenience.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Statement earrings and a clutch for a complete party look. Casual footwear that doesn’t complement the elegant aesthetic. Strappy heels to enhance the saree's graceful drape. Gold jewellery

A stunning Bandhani Embroidered Regular Sequined Kurta with Trousers and Dupatta in a vivid yellow hue is part of the Kalini Collection and is ideal for festive events. The kurta's elaborate bandhani embroidery is enhanced by sequined accents that provide a hint of glitz. Its calf-length design guarantees an elegant appearance, and its straight form, V-neck, and three-quarter sleeves create a fashionable style. The matching trousers include a slip-on fastening and an elasticated waistband for comfort. This set, which is made of art silk, is a wardrobe essential because it is not only aesthetically pleasing but also simple to maintain. Get it at the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals now!

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Elegant jhumka earrings for a traditional touch. Oversized handbags that may clash with the festive aesthetic. Big ring with a vibrant nail colour Heavy, layered necklaces that may overwhelm the intricate details of the kurta.

The Khushal K Collection offers a stunning Printed Ready-To-Wear Lehenga and Blouse with Dupatta in a vibrant red hue, perfect for special occasions. The ensemble features a printed lehenga with a flared hem and a comfortable slip-on closure, ensuring an elegant and flattering fit. Complementing the lehenga is a sleeveless blouse with a stylish V-neck design and a slip-on closure for easy wear. The ensemble is beautifully completed with a red embellished dupatta adorned with a taping border, adding a touch of sophistication. Crafted from high-quality rayon for the lehenga and blouse and organza for the dupatta, this outfit combines comfort with style effortlessly. Buy it now with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals.

Vibrant red printed lehenga with a flared hem for a graceful silhouette.

A stylish V-neck sleeveless blouse enhances the overall look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Gold bangles for a classic ethnic touch. Casual sneakers that clash with the formal vibe of the lehenga. A matching potli bag to elevate the traditional aesthetic. A high hair updo.

The Sangria Collection includes a gorgeous women's velvet-finished stylised salwar in a deep burgundy colour that is ideal for daily wear. The opulent velvet fabric of this plain salwar is smooth against the flesh. In addition to having a convenient slip-on fastening, it has sequined accents and sophisticated hem taping that give the item a glamorous touch. A chic addition to any wardrobe, this adaptable salwar is a steal with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals and is appropriate for informal get-togethers and formal events.

Luxurious velvet finish with sequinned embellishments for a chic look.

Comfortable slip-on design for ease of wear.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A matching kurta for a coordinated ethnic look. Heavy jackets that may conceal the salwar's design. Trendy juttis for a stylish, traditional vibe. Overly busy patterns of kurta that could overwhelm the simplicity of the salwar.

An exquisite Maroon & White Batik Printed Dupatta is available at The Dupatta Bazaar, ideal for bringing a dash of style to any ensemble. This lovely dupatta exhibits a tasteful fusion of maroon and white hues with its elaborate batik design and ethnic patterns. It has multiple style possibilities and measures 2.4 meters in length and 0.9 meters in breadth. The tasselled border adds visual appeal, and the silk blend fabric gives it a sumptuous feel, making it appropriate for festive occasions and everyday wear. The durability of its colourful designs is guaranteed by hand-wash maintenance. Buy it with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals only on Myntra!

Elegant batik print with ethnic motifs in maroon and white.

Soft silk blend fabric with a decorative tasselled border.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Chic juttis to complete your ethnic ensemble. A casual dress that may not complement its elegance. A simple kurta and leggings for an effortless, stylish look. Oversized kurtas

A lovely Women's Purple Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Mirror Work Kurta with Trousers and Dupatta from the Singni Collection is ideal for festive events. Beautifully made from viscose rayon, the floor-length Anarkali kurta features elaborate ethnic designs and mirror work embellishments. This three-quarter-sleeved, round-necked kurta is comfortable and stylish. An elasticated waistline ensures a flattering fit for the printed trousers that go with it. The lightweight poly chiffon dupatta further lends elegance to the combination, making it a sophisticated purchase with the best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals.

Flared hem and floor-length design for a dramatic silhouette.

Comfortable viscose rayon fabric for ease of movement.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional sandals for an authentic ethnic look. Casual sneakers A clutch in complementary colours for a polished finish. Jackets that could overshadow the beautiful kurta design.

What to consider for buying ethnic collections for women?

Many criteria should be taken into account when purchasing ethnic collections for women to guarantee a fulfilling purchase that blends comfort, style, and cultural importance.

1. Fabric Choice: Fabrics used for ethnic clothing range from silk and cotton to georgette and chiffon. When choosing the clothes, consider the event and weather. Breathable materials like cotton are best for everyday use, although silk or brocade could be appropriate for formal occasions.

2. Fit and Size: Ethnic clothing should be cosy and attractive. If feasible, refer to size charts. The fits of various styles, such as straight-cut kurtas or Anarkalis, can differ from brand to brand.

3. Design and Embellishments: Seek distinctive designs, embellishments, and embroidery that complement your aesthetic. At the same time, current aspects may be incorporated into modern designs; traditional techniques like block printing or mirror work provide beauty.

4. Occasion: When selecting ethnic clothing, consider the occasion. Simple kurtas are appropriate for informal occasions, whereas a lehenga with lots of embellishment might be ideal for weddings.

5. Care Instructions: Lastly, review the care guidelines. The fact that some textiles can be machine-washed while others need to be dry-cleaned may affect your choice to buy.

Now that you have our favourite picks of the top ethnic collections for women, go ahead and buy them guilt-free with the irresistible best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals. Looking your ethnic best doesn’t have to burn a hole in your pocket anymore! So, what’s the wait? Start shopping before they run out!

Frequently Asked Questions: Top Ethnic Collections for Women What are the top ethnic collections available for women? Traditional sarees, lehengas, salwar kameez, Anarkalis, and kurtas are among the most popular ethnic collections for ladies. Brands usually offer distinctive looks that combine contemporary designs and cultural themes.

How do I choose the right size for ethnic wear? It's crucial to measure your body proportions and consult the brand's size chart. Because ethnic clothing comes in various styles, trying things on whenever feasible is best.

What fabrics are commonly used in ethnic collections? Common textiles include cotton, silk, chiffon, georgette, and viscose rayon. The occasion and individual comfort are significant factors in fabric selection.

How can I care for my ethnic garments? Always read the care label. Silk and other fabrics with a lot of embellishment might need to be dry cleaned, although many cotton and synthetic fabrics can be machine-washed.

Where can I find ethnic collections for women? Ethnic collections can be found at branded showrooms specialising in traditional clothing, local boutiques, and online stores.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.