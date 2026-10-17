Finding running shoes that combine cushioning, stability and a lightweight feel can make a difference to your everyday runs and jogging sessions. I recently tried the Skechers SKX Aero Burst, a performance running shoe designed with the brand's Hands Free Slip-ins technology, HYPER BURST ICE cushioning and Arch Fit insole system. Priced at ₹16,999, it sits in the premium running shoe category and is aimed at runners looking for comfort over longer distances.

Tried and Tested: Skechers SKX Aero Burst; lightweight running shoes with cushioned comfort

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

My first impressions have been positive. The shoes feel lightweight on my feet, are easy to walk in and work well for running and jogging. I also love the striking colour, which gives them a distinctive look. However, the area around the laces feels a little firm and stiff, making the hands-free entry less effortless than I would have liked.

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Here is my experience with the Skechers SKX Aero Burst, including what stood out, what could be improved and what you should consider before buying them.

Skechers SKX Aero Burst: Key specifications

Price: Rs.16,999

Type: Cushioned running shoes

Upper: Breathable engineered mesh

Cushioning: HYPER BURST ICE midsole

Insole: Removable Skechers Arch Fit system

Outsole: Goodyear Performance Outsole

Heel-to-toe offset: 6 mm

Stack height: 42 mm heel and 36 mm forefoot

Weight: Approximately 278 g in a women's US size 7

Additional features: Hands Free Slip-ins technology, HYPER ARC technology and carbon-infused H-plate

Materials: 100% vegan materials, according to Skechers

Care: Machine washable, according to the product specifications

Specifications can vary by size, so check the details for your chosen variant before purchasing.

Tried and Tested: Skechers SKX Aero Burst; lightweight running shoes with cushioned comfort

1. Lightweight feel makes walking more comfortable

One of the first things I noticed about the Skechers SKX Aero Burst was how lightweight the shoes felt. Despite their visibly cushioned sole, they did not feel cumbersome on my feet. The lightweight construction makes walking in them comfortable, and I appreciate not having the sensation of dragging around a heavy pair of trainers.

This is particularly useful if you want running shoes that can also work for everyday walking. Whether you are heading out for a walk or warming up before a run, the shoes feel easy to move around in.

The engineered mesh upper is designed to support breathability, while the streamlined interior construction is intended to reduce weight and friction. In my experience, the overall lightweight feel is one of the strongest reasons to consider this pair.

However, comfort is personal. The fit around the midfoot, heel and toe box can influence how a shoe feels, so I would recommend trying them on and walking around before committing to a purchase if possible.

My verdict: The lightweight feel is a definite plus and makes these shoes comfortable for walking as well as running.

2. A cushioned sole for running and jogging

The cushioning is another important feature of the SKX Aero Burst. Skechers uses its HYPER BURST ICE midsole, which combines dual-density HYPER BURST technology with HYPER ARC technology. The shoe also features a carbon-infused H-plate designed to contribute to stability and energy return.

For me, the shoes feel great for running and jogging. The sole feels light, and the overall design makes movement comfortable. I like that the cushioning does not make the shoes feel unnecessarily heavy, which can be a concern when looking at running trainers with substantial midsoles.

The 42 mm heel stack and 36 mm forefoot stack give the shoe a notably cushioned platform, while the 6 mm offset provides a difference in height between the heel and forefoot. These specifications may appeal to runners who prefer a well-cushioned trainer.

That said, a thick midsole does not automatically make a shoe suitable for every runner. Your preferred level of cushioning, running technique, pace and usual running distance all influence what works best. The carbon-infused plate is also a design feature, not a guarantee of faster running times.

My verdict: If you enjoy running or jogging in a lightweight shoe with substantial cushioning, the SKX Aero Burst is worth considering. Choose it for how it feels on your feet rather than relying on technical specifications alone.

3. Hands Free Slip-ins: Convenient in concept, but the lace area feels firm

The Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technology is designed to make putting on the shoes easier. The shoe also features a premium heel counter and Heel Pillow intended to provide a secure fit around the heel.

In principle, this is a useful feature for anyone who wants to put on running shoes without spending time adjusting the heel or pulling the shoe into place. However, my experience was slightly mixed.

While the shoes are easy to walk in once they are on, the area around the laces feels a little firm and stiff. I would have preferred a more flexible opening that allowed my foot to slide in more easily. This is the main drawback I noticed because the hands-free entry is one of the product's advertised conveniences.

The adjustable laces allow you to customise the fit, but I would recommend trying the shoes on rather than assuming the Slip-ins construction will feel effortless for everyone. The shape of your foot and how the upper fits across the instep can make a difference.

It is also worth remembering that a secure fit matters in a running shoe. You want the heel to feel held in place and the midfoot to feel supported without uncomfortable pressure across the top of your foot.

My verdict: The hands-free design is appealing, but the firmer lace area could be more forgiving. If easy entry is a priority, try the shoes on before buying.

4. A striking colour that stands out

Running shoes do not have to be purely functional, and the colour of the SKX Aero Burst is one of my favourite aspects of this pair. I find it striking and pretty, which gives the shoe a distinctive appearance.

The design has a sporty look that works naturally with running leggings, shorts, track pants and other activewear. You could also wear them for casual outings with joggers or comfortable everyday separates, provided the styling and fit suit the occasion.

I particularly appreciate running shoes that combine performance-oriented details with a colourway that feels visually interesting. If you prefer trainers that stand out rather than blending into a neutral wardrobe, this pair may appeal to you.

Colour is, of course, subjective, and availability can vary by size and variant. Check the product images carefully to confirm that the colour you order matches your preference.

My verdict: The colour is a genuine highlight for me and adds to the overall appeal of the shoe.

5. Arch Fit support, stability and outsole design

Tried and Tested: Skechers SKX Aero Burst; lightweight running shoes with cushioned comfort

The SKX Aero Burst includes Skechers' removable Arch Fit insole system, which the brand says was developed using 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans. The insole is designed to provide arch support, while the shoe's heel counter and carbon-infused H-plate contribute to its stability-focused construction.

The outsole uses Goodyear Performance Outsole technology, which is designed to support traction, stability and durability. These features give the shoe a performance-oriented design for running and other active use.

However, technical support features should not be confused with a guarantee that the shoe will suit every foot. Arch height, foot width, running mechanics and personal comfort all matter. The APMA Seal of Acceptance indicates that the product has received recognition from the American Podiatric Medical Association; it does not mean the shoe treats foot conditions or is the right choice for every wearer.

If you have specific foot concerns or require specialised footwear, consider getting advice from a qualified healthcare professional or footwear specialist.

My verdict: The support and outsole features add to the shoe's appeal, but fit and individual comfort should remain the deciding factors.

Is the Skechers SKX Aero Burst worth ₹ 16,999?

At ₹16,999, the Skechers SKX Aero Burst is a premium running shoe. Whether it is worth the price depends on how well its cushioning, fit and design match your needs.

The advantages I noticed are clear: the shoe feels lightweight, is comfortable for walking, works well for running and jogging, and has a striking colourway. The cushioned sole does not feel excessively heavy, which adds to its appeal for active use.

The main drawback is the firmer area around the laces, which makes sliding my foot into the shoe less effortless than expected from a Hands Free Slip-ins model.

Before buying, consider the following:

Your primary activity: Think about whether you need the shoe mainly for everyday walking, jogging or structured running.

The fit: Check the toe room, midfoot fit and heel security. A comfortable fit matters more than the technology listed on the box.

The cushioning: Try walking and, if possible, jogging in the shoes to see whether the midsole feels right for you.

The price: Compare the current price with other running shoes in your budget, taking into account the features you will genuinely use.

The care instructions: Although the specifications describe the shoes as machine washable, follow Skechers' current care guidance for your particular pair.

The Skechers SKX Aero Burst is a lightweight, well-cushioned running shoe that I have enjoyed using for walking, running and jogging. Its striking colour is another major plus, and the combination of HYPER BURST ICE cushioning, Arch Fit insoles and a Goodyear Performance Outsole gives it a feature-rich design.

My biggest reservation is the slightly stiff lace area, which could make putting the shoes on easier. At ₹16,999, I would recommend trying them on first, especially if the hands-free entry feature is a major reason for your purchase.

Would I recommend them?

Yes, for someone looking for lightweight running shoes with substantial cushioning who likes the design and finds the fit comfortable. Just make sure the firmer upper around the laces works for you before spending on this premium pair.

More shoes by Skechers:

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