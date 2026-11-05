Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia bring elegant ethnic glamour to dazzling Diwali party hosted by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at their home

Some Diwali parties are just parties. And then there’s an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Diwali party — which is basically a maximalist fever dream with better outfits and food. On November 4, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania gave a peek inside the designers' Diwali party at their Mumbai home. Also read | Priyanka Chopra hosts Diwali party at Los Angeles home in burgundy-and-gold strapless gown that merges Indian craft with Hollywood glamour

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Think vintage art everywhere, crystal chandeliers, red disco lights, a mirror ball, and a room full of well-dressed people dancing like nobody was watching. And in the middle of all that, Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia served an elegant mother-daughter fashion moment.

Twinkle kept it cool, Dimple looked regal

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Twinkle went for serene, understated luxury — she wore a crisp ivory silk suit that looked effortless. The real star? Her sheer, heavily embroidered dupatta with delicate geometric chikankari work, draped perfectly over her shoulders. Add glowing skin, clean makeup, and minimal, oversized stud earrings, and she proved once again that monochrome white will never go out of style.

Dimple Kapadia, on the other hand, went full timeless movie-star royalty. She wore a rich brown kurta set with traditional golden embroidered borders, a heavy brocade dupatta thrown over one shoulder, and a stack of vintage bangles. It was classic; it was regal. Put them together, and you get two completely different versions of Indian luxury — and both nailed it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inside the Diwali party

{{^usCountry}} If you’ve never been to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s home, just imagine a living museum, but make it a party. Floor-to-ceiling art, opulent chandeliers, intimate little nooks for chit-chatting — but in disco mode for Diwali. Some pictures shared by Anaita from the designer duo's Diwali party showed guests lounging in embellished jackets and mirror-work sherwanis, posing for photos; in others, the lights turned crimson, the mirror ball spun, and everyone danced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you’ve never been to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s home, just imagine a living museum, but make it a party. Floor-to-ceiling art, opulent chandeliers, intimate little nooks for chit-chatting — but in disco mode for Diwali. Some pictures shared by Anaita from the designer duo's Diwali party showed guests lounging in embellished jackets and mirror-work sherwanis, posing for photos; in others, the lights turned crimson, the mirror ball spun, and everyone danced. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As Anaita put it in her caption, everything was 'wonderfully extravagant, in the very best possible way'. She also summed up the vibe perfectly: “From the incredible food and drinks to the fun, mischief, laughter and lots of unabashed dancing, it always feels like one big family affair.”

And that’s exactly what made this Diwali party feel special. It was heritage meets high energy. It was family meets fashion. It was Diwali the way Diwali is supposed to feel — warm, loud, and full of love. And Twinkle and Dimple didn’t just show up. They understood the assignment. Elegant, effortless, and in sync — even when they were dressed in completely opposite palettes.