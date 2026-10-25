Want smooth, frizz-free hair for the festive season ahead? Then these expert hair care tips will help

Festive dressing is not complete without hair that looks smooth, glossy and well-groomed. Whether you are getting ready for Diwali parties, family gatherings or wedding celebrations, a good haircare routine can make styling easier and help your hairstyle look polished for longer. However, humidity, changing weather, frequent blow-drying and heat styling can leave hair looking frizzy, dull and difficult to manage. Dry lengths, flyaways and tangles can also affect the overall finish, making it harder to achieve the sleek, salon-like look that works so well with festive outfits.

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The key to manageable festive hair is not simply using a styling tool or applying a finishing product. It starts with understanding your hair's needs and combining suitable haircare products with the right styling techniques.

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Melissa Hughe, Technical and Education Director, Beauty Garage Limited. tells HT Shop Now, “Festive celebrations call for hair that looks smooth, glossy, and effortlessly styled. With humidity, frequent styling, and changing weather often contributing to frizz, the focus should be on haircare solutions that improve manageability while preserving the hair’s natural movement”.

Professional salon treatment helps

She also emphasises on professional salon treatments that can help clients achieve a polished festive look. “A nourishing Shea Spa treatment followed by a smooth blow-dry is a simple way to enhance softness, add shine, and leave hair looking well-groomed for celebrations”, she says.

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She also mentions the benefits of professional smoothing and glossing services claiming that these services are for clients seeking a more refined finish and can help tame frizz and improve manageability without making the hair look stiff or flat. “The aim is to create hair that feels nourished, moves naturally, and stays easier to style through the festivities”, she says.

Everyday hair care is crucial

To tame and make your hair more manageable, everyday haircare plays an important role. Hughe suggests applying a conditioner post every wash suited to the hair’s needs focusing on dry, frizz-prone lengths and ends. She advises to distribute it evenly using a wide-tooth comb to help minimise tangling and ensure better coverage. And finally, rinsing with cool or lukewarm water. As per Hughes, “Avoid rubbing the hair vigorously with a towel, as this can increase friction and contribute to frizz. Instead, gently squeeze out excess water with a soft towel”.

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Careful with styling tools

{{^usCountry}} Though the styling tools helps fight flyways and frizz, Hughe advises to be careful while using them. She states, “When blow-drying, direct the airflow down the hair shaft to help smooth the cuticle and achieve a sleeker finish. Complete the routine with a suitable anti-frizz serum to smooth flyaways, enhance shine, and help keep hair manageable”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though the styling tools helps fight flyways and frizz, Hughe advises to be careful while using them. She states, “When blow-drying, direct the airflow down the hair shaft to help smooth the cuticle and achieve a sleeker finish. Complete the routine with a suitable anti-frizz serum to smooth flyaways, enhance shine, and help keep hair manageable”. {{/usCountry}}

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It is equally important to use heat protectant sprays everytime before using the styling tools to reduce the damage caused by the heat.

Use a leave-on hair serum

A leave-on hair serum not only helps in reducing the flyways and frizz but also make your hair feel softer on the ends. A good leave-on serum will set your hair in a way making it more manageable and tamed. Moreover, their nourishing properties would also help reduce hair dryness.

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Weekly hair mask works

If your hair are overly dry and frizz-prone, then a weekly hair mask will always help. A rich nourishing hair mask after conditiner once a week is enough to give your hair the goodness of the lost nourishments. Keep an eye on the ingredients as your hair and scalp type before picking any hair mask.

At last, Hughe says that with the right combination of professional treatments and consistent at-home care, clients can enjoy festive-ready hair that looks polished, feels soft, and retains its natural bounce and movement.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.