Pawan Sachdevaa on ‘RECAST’ at Lakmé Fashion Week: Reimagining Indian Menswear through craft and contemporary design

After more than 27 years of shaping his design language, designer Pawan Sachdevaa returns to the fashion spotlight with RECAST, a collection presented at Lakmé Fashion Week. Bringing together Indian craftsmanship, contemporary tailoring, denim and workwear influences, the collection explores a fresh perspective on modern menswear. Techniques such as Kantha, Shibori, Bandhani and Kasuti find new expression through experimental cuts, relaxed silhouettes and contemporary construction, creating a dialogue between heritage and modernity. Pawan Sachdevaa on presenting RECAST at the Lakme Fashion Week (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

In this interview with HT Shop Now, Sachdevaa discusses the inspiration behind RECAST, how his design philosophy has evolved over the years, and the growing openness among Indian consumers to experimental silhouettes and hybrid dressing. He also shares his perspective on the role of fashion platforms such as Lakmé Fashion Week in bringing Indian design to a wider audience, the importance of versatility in contemporary wardrobes, and how designers can create collections that remain relevant beyond fleeting trends.

Q. What does presenting RECAST at Lakmé Fashion Week mean to you, particularly as you return to the fashion spotlight after more than 27 years of building your design language?

Pawan Sachdevaa: Presenting RECAST at Lakmé Fashion Week is a significant milestone in my journey as a designer. After more than 27 years of building and refining my design language, this collection represents both a reflection on my journey and an evolution of my creative vision. For me, fashion has always been about challenging conventions while remaining deeply connected to individuality, craftsmanship and innovation. With RECAST, I explore new perspectives on contemporary menswear through modern silhouettes, denim, workwear influences and structured tailoring. The collection reflects my belief that design must constantly evolve, challenge established ideas and remain relevant to a new generation.

Returning to the fashion spotlight is not about revisiting the past, but about presenting a more evolved perspective—one shaped by experience, experimentation and a clearer understanding of my design philosophy. RECAST is a statement of continuity, reinvention and the possibilities that lie ahead.

Q. How do platforms such as Lakmé Fashion Week influence the way Indian designers communicate their creative vision to a wider audience, including international buyers and fashion enthusiasts?

Pawan Sachdevaa: Platforms such as Lakmé Fashion Week play a vital role in bridging the gap between a designer’s creative vision and a global audience. They provide a powerful platform to present Indian design sensibilities within a contemporary, internationally relevant context. For designers, it is an opportunity to communicate not just a collection, but the philosophy, innovation and creative influences that shape their work. For international buyers and fashion enthusiasts, these platforms offer a deeper understanding of India’s evolving fashion landscape, where modern silhouettes, new materials and progressive design thinking come together. They also encourage meaningful dialogue between designers, industry professionals and markets across the world.

I believe the true value of such platforms lies in their ability to position Indian fashion as a creative force with a distinct identity and a global outlook. They allow designers to tell their stories on a larger stage, build international visibility and demonstrate the growing relevance of Indian design in the future of contemporary fashion.

Q. The name RECAST suggests transformation and a rethinking of established ideas. What does this concept mean to you, and how does it translate into the collection?

Pawan Sachdevaa: The collection brings this philosophy to life through contemporary tailoring, denim, workwear influences, experimental cuts and modern silhouettes. It challenges conventional perceptions of Indian menswear by exploring unexpected combinations, relaxed structures and a more progressive approach to dressing.

RECAST is ultimately about the dialogue between tradition and modernity, structure and freedom, and familiarity and experimentation. It explores a more fluid, individualistic design language that respects established conventions while confidently redefining them for the contemporary man.

Q. As fashion becomes increasingly driven by trends and fast-changing consumer preferences, how can designers create collections that remain relevant beyond a single season?

Pawan Sachdevaa: I believe longevity in fashion comes from creating with conviction rather than simply responding to trends. Trends may influence the moment, but a strong design identity, thoughtful craftsmanship and an understanding of the wearer are what give a collection lasting relevance. Designers must constantly evolve, but that evolution should be guided by a clear creative philosophy rather than the pressure to keep pace with every passing trend.

For me, the key lies in balancing innovation with timelessness—experimenting with silhouettes and techniques while creating pieces that can be worn, interpreted and appreciated in different ways over time. There is also a growing need to encourage more conscious consumption, where value is measured by quality, versatility and longevity rather than quantity. Ultimately, a truly relevant collection is one that goes beyond the season in which it is presented. It reflects the designer’s individuality, connects emotionally with the wearer and retains its character long after the trends have moved on.

Q. How has your design philosophy evolved over the years, and are there any aspects of your earlier work that have found a new expression in RECAST?

Pawan Sachdevaa: Over the years, my design philosophy has evolved through experience, experimentation and a constant dialogue between tradition and modernity. While my approach to silhouettes, materials and construction has become more progressive, my core belief remains unchanged: design should have character, purpose and a strong sense of individuality. I have always been drawn to Indian craftsmanship, and with time, I have become increasingly interested in exploring its possibilities beyond conventional interpretations.

RECAST brings many of these enduring influences into a new context. Elements of Indian craft, including Kantha, Shibori, Bandhani and Kasuti, find fresh expression through denim, workwear, contemporary tailoring and unexpected surface treatments. Familiar techniques are reinterpreted to create a design language that feels distinctly modern while retaining the richness of their origins. In many ways, RECAST represents the natural progression of my journey as a designer. It carries the essence of what has shaped my work over the years, but approaches it with a renewed perspective. For me, evolution is not about leaving the past behind; it is about discovering new possibilities within it.

Q. RECAST brings Indian textiles and craftsmanship into conversation with denim, workwear and urban dressing. How did you approach balancing these seemingly different design influences?

Pawan Sachdevaa: The starting point for RECAST was to find a natural dialogue between the richness of Indian craftsmanship and the functional, understated character of denim, workwear and urban dressing. Rather than treating them as contrasting influences, I approached them as complementary elements, each bringing its own texture, character and design vocabulary to the collection.

Indian techniques such as Kantha, Shibori, Bandhani and Kasuti have been reinterpreted through contemporary silhouettes, experimental surface treatments, washed textures and precise tailoring. The balance lies in allowing the craftsmanship to retain its authenticity while giving it a new context through modern construction, unexpected fabric combinations and a more relaxed approach to dressing. For me, the objective was never to create a fusion merely for the sake of contrast. It was to establish a cohesive design language in which heritage and modernity coexist effortlessly. RECAST reflects an Indian sensibility that is deeply rooted in craftsmanship yet speaks the language of contemporary, global fashion.

Q. Indian menswear has traditionally been associated with structured tailoring and occasion-led silhouettes. Do you think today's consumer is more open to experimental cuts, unconventional fabrics and hybrid dressing?

Pawan Sachdevaa: Absolutely. The Indian menswear consumer is becoming more confident in expressing individuality through clothing and is increasingly open to silhouettes, textures and styling that move beyond conventional occasion wear. While structured tailoring and traditional Indian ensembles continue to hold their place, there is a growing interest in pieces that offer versatility, comfort and a more personal interpretation of style. I believe today's consumer is less bound by rigid categories and more willing to experiment with the unexpected—pairing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary cuts.

With denim, or choosing unconventional fabrics and relaxed silhouettes for different occasions. This shift gives designers the freedom to explore hybrid dressing without losing the essence of Indian menswear.

With RECAST, I wanted to respond to this evolving sensibility by bringing together Indian craft, modern tailoring, workwear and urban influences. For me, the future of menswear lies in creating clothes that respect tradition while allowing the wearer greater freedom of expression. It is about moving beyond prescribed rules and creating a wardrobe that feels individual, contemporary and relevant to the way men dress today.

Q. How important is versatility to RECAST? Have you designed the collection around garments that can transition between formal occasions, social settings and everyday urban life?

Pawan Sachdevaa: Versatility is an important part of the philosophy behind RECAST. I believe contemporary menswear should respond to the way men live today, where the boundaries between formal dressing, social occasions and everyday urban life are becoming increasingly fluid. Clothing should offer the wearer the freedom to adapt, experiment and express individuality without compromising on character or comfort. With RECAST, this approach is reflected in the interplay of contemporary tailoring, relaxed silhouettes, denim, workwear influences and Indian craftsmanship. The collection explores garments that move beyond conventional categories, allowing traditional techniques and refined construction to coexist with a more effortless, modern sensibility.

For me, versatility is not simply about creating a garment that can be worn on multiple occasions; it is about designing pieces that can be styled differently and take on a new character depending on the wearer and the context. Ultimately, RECAST is about building a wardrobe that is expressive, adaptable and relevant to the many dimensions of contemporary life.

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