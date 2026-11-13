Why everyone is zooming in on Genelia Deshmukh’s 850-hour bridal accessory

Genelia Deshmukh has a rather good reminder for anyone who thinks festive dressing has to begin and end with a lehenga. At a recent Diwali celebration, the actor stepped out in an ivory shirt, black cowl pants and an elaborate zardozi-embroidered bib. And honestly, it was the accessory that did all the talking.

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The three-piece ensemble came from Delhi-based label Divani by Sanya Dhir, from its Heirloom Separates line. Instead of wearing traditional embroidery across a lehenga or a heavily embellished kurta, Genelia wore it as a statement layer over a contemporary outfit. The result was equal parts heritage craftsmanship and modern styling.

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But here's the detail that makes this piece particularly fascinating: master artisans spent over 850 hours embroidering the bib.

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The 850-hour story behind Genelia's statement bib

The bib is the centrepiece of the ensemble, inspired by 17th-century waistcoats. It features adjustable tie-up detailing at the sides, giving it a structured, almost corset-like construction. The design draws on Mughal-era-inspired motifs and is finished in antique tones, with semi-precious stones adding a jewel-like quality.

The embroidery is especially interesting. The label used its signature motichoor technique, described by its creative director as one of seven archival zardozi techniques it is working towards restoring. The piece also incorporates traditional hand-embroidery methods such as dapka, naqshi and khiccha.

Even the fringes are individually handcrafted by women artisans using a single-needle technique. In other words, this isn't an accessory that was simply added to make an outfit look festive. It is a painstakingly made piece of craftsmanship in its own right.

Why this is a refreshing take on festive dressing

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{{^usCountry}} What I particularly like about Genelia's look is that it doesn't follow the predictable festive formula. There's no voluminous skirt, elaborate dupatta or heavily embellished blouse competing for attention. The ivory shirt and black cowl pants give the outfit a relaxed foundation, allowing the ornate bib to take centre stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What I particularly like about Genelia's look is that it doesn't follow the predictable festive formula. There's no voluminous skirt, elaborate dupatta or heavily embellished blouse competing for attention. The ivory shirt and black cowl pants give the outfit a relaxed foundation, allowing the ornate bib to take centre stage. {{/usCountry}}

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It's also a clever way to bring traditional Indian embroidery into a contemporary wardrobe. You don't necessarily need to invest in an entire embroidered outfit to make a statement. A beautifully crafted overlay can transform pieces you already own.

And the styling possibilities are surprisingly broad. The designer has suggested wearing the bib with a crisp white shirt and jeans for a dressed-up daytime look, layering it over a peshwa for a more traditional outfit, or pairing it with a bralette and high-waisted skirt for an evening occasion. It could even be styled over a saree for a contemporary festive appearance.

The new way to wear Indian craftsmanship?

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Genelia's outfit makes a compelling case for looking beyond the usual occasionwear silhouettes. Traditional embroidery doesn't have to be reserved for bridal lehengas, festive kurtas or heirloom sarees. It can work just as beautifully on separates, overlays and statement accessories.

More importantly, pieces like this bring attention to the time, skill and artistry behind Indian handwork. When a single garment component takes more than 850 hours to create, its appeal goes well beyond how it looks in a photograph.

Perhaps the most interesting festive fashion idea isn't buying another heavily embellished outfit. It's finding a way to make one extraordinary piece of craftsmanship work with the clothes already hanging in your wardrobe.

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Genelia's zardozi bib: FAQs What did Genelia Deshmukh wear to the Diwali party? Genelia Deshmukh wore a three-piece ensemble by Divani by Sanya Dhir, featuring an embroidered zardozi bib layered over an ivory shirt and black cowl pants. How can you style a statement embroidered bib? You can layer it over a crisp white shirt and jeans, pair it with a saree or peshwa, or wear it with a bralette and high-waisted skirt for an evening look. What is zardozi embroidery? Zardozi is a traditional Indian embroidery technique that uses metallic threads and embellishments to create elaborate, raised designs on fabric. How long did it take to make Genelia Deshmukh's zardozi bib? Master artisans spent over 850 hours embroidering the bib, which features Mughal-inspired motifs and traditional handwork techniques.

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