Winter handbag care: From leather to suede, here's how to keep your favourite bags clean and damage-free

Winter brings a change in wardrobe, but your handbags need a little extra attention too. From dust settling on frequently used totes to moisture affecting delicate materials such as leather and suede, seasonal changes can take a toll on your favourite accessories. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Annika Saraf, co-founder and creative director of AKINNA, shared what to keep in mind when caring for your handbags this winter.

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Start with the material

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According to Saraf, before reaching for a cleaning product, check the care instructions. Smooth leather, suede, patent and metallic finishes do not share the same needs. A cream suited to one bag may mark another. Use conditioners or protective sprays only when the maker recommends them for that particular finish. Resist the urge to add more products simply because it is winter.

Before reaching for a cleaning product, check the care instructions.

Blot moisture, then be patient

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{{^usCountry}} “If your bag gets caught in drizzle, gently blot it with a clean, light-coloured, absorbent cloth. Do not rub the wet area,” advised Saraf. Empty the bag and let it dry naturally at room temperature, away from radiators, room heaters and direct sunlight. A hairdryer is not a shortcut. Wait until both the lining and exterior are completely dry before storing it. Keep wet umbrellas and leaking water bottles separate from your bag. Make dusting a small habit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If your bag gets caught in drizzle, gently blot it with a clean, light-coloured, absorbent cloth. Do not rub the wet area,” advised Saraf. Empty the bag and let it dry naturally at room temperature, away from radiators, room heaters and direct sunlight. A hairdryer is not a shortcut. Wait until both the lining and exterior are completely dry before storing it. Keep wet umbrellas and leaking water bottles separate from your bag. Make dusting a small habit {{/usCountry}}

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For finished smooth or pebbled leather, a gentle wipe with a soft, dry cloth helps remove surface dust. Pay attention to the base, folds and the areas around the handles, without scrubbing. Suede needs a different approach: use a suitable suede brush gently on the dry surface, following the maker’s guidance. Empty the pockets regularly, too. Keeping a dedicated cleaning cloth beside your dust bags makes the routine easier to remember.

Prevent the stains you can

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Saraf highlighted that hand cream, sanitiser, perfume and makeup deserve as much attention as the weather. Handle your bag with clean, dry hands, allow sanitiser to dry fully and avoid transferring cream residue onto the handles. Carry cosmetics and pens in a separate pouch. With pale bags, also watch for repeated rubbing against dark coats or denim, which can transfer dye.

With pale bags, also watch for repeated rubbing against dark coats or denim, which can transfer dye.

If something spills, blot gently rather than trying to scrub it away. Avoid household cleaners, alcohol and improvised kitchen remedies. For ink, grease or a persistent stain, contact the brand or a leather-care specialist before attempting a treatment. The urge to fix a mark immediately is understandable, but the wrong product can make matters worse.

Store it without distorting it

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“Once the bag is clean and dry, lightly fill it with clean, unprinted tissue to support its shape. Do not pack it tightly. Place it in a breathable dust bag, rather than sealed plastic, and choose a dry cupboard away from sunlight,” said Saraf. Give it enough space so neighbouring bags do not press into its sides. Avoid hanging it by the handles for long periods. Wrap chains separately so they do not leave impressions on the leather, and check stored bags occasionally rather than forgetting them until next season.