Winter lip care meets colour: 7 tinted lip balms to keep your lips soft and pretty

Winter brings cosy sweaters, hot beverages and a change in our beauty routines. However, it also brings dry air, chilly winds and a familiar beauty concern: chapped, flaky lips. While regular lip balms are great for providing moisture, sometimes we want a little colour without having to reach for a lipstick. That's where tinted lip balms come in.

Winter lip care meets colour (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

A tinted lip balm is a practical addition to your winter makeup kit because it combines the conditioning properties of a lip care product with the subtle colour payoff of makeup. Whether you prefer a soft pink, cherry red, berry or nude finish, there is something for every mood and occasion.

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Unlike some matte lipsticks that can emphasise dry patches, a moisturising tinted balm offers a comfortable finish and is easy to reapply throughout the day. Some formulations also include ingredients such as shea butter, ceramides, vitamin E and nourishing oils to help condition dry lips. SPF-infused options offer additional protection against sun exposure, which remains important even during winter.

If your winter lip care concerns include dryness as well as sun exposure, this is an interesting option. WishCare's tinted ceramide lip balm combines a hint of colour with SPF 50 PA++++ protection. Its formulation includes ceramides, shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil and vitamin E.

Ceramides help support the skin barrier, while shea butter and cocoa butter help condition the lips and reduce moisture loss. It is available in shades such as Natural Pink, Coral Peach and Blush Red, making it easy to choose between a subtle everyday tint and a more noticeable pop of colour.

Why consider it: A combination of moisturising ingredients, a tinted finish and high SPF protection.

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For those who want their lip balm to do more than add colour, Deconstruct's Brightening Tinted Lip Balm is worth a look. It features 1% Vitamin C and 0.1% Resorcinol, ingredients the brand positions for addressing sun-induced lip discolouration. It also offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection.

The formula contains Murumuru Butter, cocoa butter and vitamin E to help moisturise dry lips. Its subtle tint makes it suitable for everyday wear, especially if you prefer a natural-looking finish rather than a heavily pigmented lip colour.

Why consider it: It combines a subtle tint, moisturising butters and sun protection in one product.

If you enjoy glossy lips, RENEE Juicy Fix is a fun option to explore. This tinted lip balm offers a shiny finish and comes in shades such as Berry Splash and Cinnamon Glaze.

Its ingredient list includes shea butter, peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E. These ingredients make the formula an appealing choice for anyone looking for a combination of lip conditioning and colour. It also comes with SPF 30, making it a convenient daytime option.

The glossy finish gives lips a fresh appearance without requiring a separate lip gloss. You can apply it on its own for an effortless everyday look or layer it over a lip liner for more definition.

Why consider it: A glossy finish, nourishing ingredients and SPF 30 in one convenient product.

Vaseline is a familiar name in winter skincare, and its Colour+Care range brings a hint of colour to everyday lip care. The tinted formula is a good option for those who prefer a simple, fuss-free beauty product that can be carried in their handbag.

Manuka honey is the ingredient highlight, while the conditioning balm format makes it suitable for everyday lip care. Its subtle colour payoff is particularly useful when you want your lips to look fresh without committing to a full lipstick.

Why consider it: A convenient everyday option for those who enjoy a moisturised look with a hint of colour.

Beetroot-inspired lip products have become popular among people who enjoy a naturally rosy-looking pout. Mamaearth's Beetroot Tinted Lip Balm is one option to consider if you prefer a pinkish-red tint.

The formula features beetroot and beeswax. The balm format makes it easy to apply and reapply during the day, while the colour adds a little freshness to an otherwise minimal makeup look.

It is a handy pick for college, office or casual outings when you want to keep your makeup routine uncomplicated. Apply one layer for a subtle wash of colour or build it up according to your preference.

Why consider it: A beetroot-inspired tint for those who like a naturally flushed lip look.

If you enjoy experimenting with lip colours without spending too much, Swiss Beauty Kiss Kandy Lip Balm is worth checking out. Its tinted format makes it an easy everyday alternative to lipstick, while the formula features olive oil and vitamin E.

Olive oil is an emollient that helps condition the lips, while vitamin E is commonly used in lip care formulations for its antioxidant properties. The balm is available in colour options that can add a little brightness to your everyday makeup routine.

Its convenient format also makes it easy to keep one in your work bag or travel pouch.

Why consider it: An affordable tinted lip care option with olive oil and vitamin E.

For those who enjoy a soft, playful touch of colour, Plum Candy Melts Vegan Lip Balm makes a nice addition to the list. Its balm format is designed for easy everyday application, while the formula features conditioning ingredients such as cocoa butter, shea butter and olive oil.

Shea butter and cocoa butter are particularly useful ingredients to look for in winter lip care because they help soften and condition dry lips. The product is also a vegan option for shoppers who prefer vegan beauty products.

Wear it alone for a casual look or use it as a quick touch-up when your lips need a little extra care.

Why consider it: A vegan lip balm with nourishing butters and oils for everyday use.

How to choose the right tinted lip balm for winter

Before picking a tinted lip balm, consider your lips' needs rather than choosing a product based on colour alone.

Look for nourishing ingredients: Shea butter, cocoa butter, castor oil and other conditioning oils can help soften dry lips.

Consider ceramides: These ingredients help support the skin barrier and are worth looking for in products designed for dry, chapped lips.

Don't overlook SPF: Your lips need sun protection throughout the year. Consider an SPF-containing balm for daytime use and reapply according to its directions.

Choose a comfortable texture: If your lips are prone to flaking, look for a creamy, moisturising formula rather than a drying matte finish.

Pick a shade you will actually wear: Pink and peach shades work well for a subtle look, while berry and red tints can add more colour without the intensity of lipstick.

FAQ for tinted lip balm Are tinted lip balms good for winter? Yes. Tinted lip balms with nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, cocoa butter, vitamin E and conditioning oils can help soften dry lips and reduce moisture loss. Choose a formula suited to your lips' needs.

Can I use tinted lip balm every day? Yes. Most tinted lip balms are designed for everyday use. Apply and reapply as needed, particularly after eating or drinking.

Do tinted lip balms protect lips from the sun? Only those formulated with SPF offer labelled sun protection. Look for broad-spectrum protection and follow the recommended reapplication instructions.

Which tinted lip balm shade is best for Indian skin tones? Berry, rose, cherry, peach and warm nude shades are popular choices. The best shade depends on your undertone and the intensity of colour you prefer.

Should I apply tinted lip balm before or after lipstick? You can use it on bare lips for a natural finish. If applying lipstick, use a thin layer of balm first, allow it to settle and gently blot away excess before applying your lipstick.

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