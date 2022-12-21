Christmas Eve 2022: 5 things to do if you are not partying

Christmas Eve 2022: The special day is almost here. With the festive season coming near, the streets have started to deck up in shades of bright colours and lights. Happiness fills the hearts and faces of people, who become homebound during this time of the year to spend the festival with their families and loved ones. Every year, during this time, Christmas is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the world. The birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is celebrated on December 25. The day before Christmas is known as the Christmas Eve. It is celebrated on December 24.

Usually, Christmas Eve is spent in merriment of having a countdown of the hours left before the clock strikes to 12AM and Christmas starts. People deck up in new clothes, gift their near and dear ones with heartwarming gifts, and spend the day partying. But there are other ways to spend the day as well. For the ones looking for ways to spend Christmas Eve, except partying, we are here to the rescue. We have curated a list of special things you can do with your family while waiting for Christmas to come.

Movie marathon: A Christmas movie marathon cannot go wrong on this special day. Cozy up with your family under a blanket and have a marathon of all the Christmas movies that you love. Laugh and enjoy and bask in the festivities.

Family games: From having a treasure hunt with the theme oof Christmas, to solving puzzles or playing a board game, spend Christmas Eve laughing out loud with everyone in the family.

Bake cookies: Bake cookies, and cakes and let the warm smell of freshly-baked cakes fill the home. Soend the day baking with your children. Let their creative side take over.

Secret Santa gifts: Play the Secret Santa gift with your family. Gift each other with things that they will love without letting them know. Then let them guess.

Family sleepover: When everyone of the family comes together, they end up having a lot of fun. Host a sleepover, get Christmas-themed matching pajamas, and do things that you love.