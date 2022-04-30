Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting LIVE: Singapore declares first date of Shawwal, Saudi Arabia, others to look for crescent
The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth is Shawwal whose first day is marked as the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr across the world and Muslims across the world are gearing up to sight the crescent moon tonight, to welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr celebrations. Shawwal translation means, ‘festival of breaking of the fast.’
Ramadan takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam or Muslims fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.
During the end of Ramadan, intense prayers take place during the Laylatul Qadr or the Night of Power, which is believed to be the holiest night of the year. It generally falls on the 27th day of Ramadan and is a commemoration of the night when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
While the West culturally follows the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar which means it is based on the sighting of the crescent moon and every year, Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr occur approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted. This is because the lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day.
Apr 30, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Crescent moon spotters in South Africa reveal moon sighting time
A space for Hilal/Crescent moon spotters in South Africa tweeted, “The moon at time of sunset on 1st May 2022 falls out of most of the criteria for a naked eye sighting in Southern Africa. The criteria points to Eid being on Tuesday Inshaallah. #MoonSighting #Hilaal #EidAlFitr (sic).”
Apr 30, 2022 04:04 PM IST
International Astronomical Centre predicts this Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 date for different countries
According to the International Astronomical Centre, Eid Al Fitr 2022 is expected to fall on Monday, May 2 in most Islamic countries and Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, director of the International Astronomical Centre, reportedly said that sighting the Shawwal crescent on Saturday, April 30 would be impossible because the moon is expected to set before the sun hence, countries that began fasting on April 2 this year, will likely complete 30 days of Ramadan, meaning Eid Al Fitr will start on May 2.
As for countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Morocco and Ghana - that began fasting for Ramadan 2022 from April 3, the crescent of Shawwal will likely be seen on Sunday, May 1 and Eid there too might be celebrated on May 2, 2022.
Apr 30, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Emirates Astronomical Society makes Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 forecast
As reported by UAE News, The Emirates Astronomical Society has forecast that Eid-ul-Fitr and the first of Shawwal will be on May 2.
Apr 30, 2022 03:53 PM IST
Pakistan astronomers say ‘no chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal’ on May 1
Since the South Asian countries sight the crescent moon a day later, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other neighbouring regions will gear up to sight the Shawwal crescent on May 1, 2022. However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department tweeted, “According to astronomical parameters, there is a No Chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH on the evening of 01-05-2022 i.e. on 29th of Ramazan, 1443 AH (sic).”
Apr 30, 2022 03:48 PM IST
Eid declared in Australia and Singapore
The Australian National Imams Council issued an official statement that read, “The Australian Fatwa Council is pleased to announce the following to the Australian Muslim community: After consulting members of the Australian Fatwa Council and further inquiries to the local and global observatories, Therefore: Sunday, 1st of May 2022, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1443AH The Day of Eid Al-Fitr will be Monday 2nd of May 2022 and the first day of the Month of Shawwal 1443AH (sic).”
The Majils Ugama Islam Singapore too announced that Muslims there will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Monday May 02, 2022.
Apr 30, 2022 03:45 PM IST
Saudi Royal Court announcement for Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 celebrations
As per the reported, Saudi Royal Court has stated, “Eid will be celebrated on Sunday May 01, 2022 if the new moon is spotted today. If the moon is not sighted (today), then Sunday will mark a regular fasting day and Eid will be celebrated on Monday May 02, 2022.”
Apr 30, 2022 03:43 PM IST
UAE moon-sighting committee to sight the moon at this time
Corresponding to 29th of Ramadan 1443H of the Islamic calendar, the Ministry of Justice UAE and religious authorities in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, Muscat, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria and Palestine and other Gulf states issued separate appeals on Friday and called upon the local residents to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on Saturday evening i.e. April 30, 2022 after the maghrib prayers. The government sources reportedly said, “The committee will meet after Maghreb prayers on Saturday, April 30, 2022 corresponding to 29th of Ramadan 1443H at Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to spot the crescent.”
Apr 30, 2022 03:39 PM IST
Saudi Supreme Court calls Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Saturday night, April 30 2022 or Ramadan 29 1443 AH
In an announcement, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Supreme Court said that anyone who can sight the crescent of Shawwal with the naked eye or through binoculars must report to the nearest court and register their testimony.
