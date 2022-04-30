Eid Mubarak 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: As Ramadan - the holy month of fasting - comes to an end, Muslims across the globe are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Eid-Ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid or the Festival of breaking fast, marks the end of Roza, which is observed for one whole month during Ramadan. This year, Meethi Eid is expected to begin on May 2, 2022, and end on May 3, 2022. However, the actual date may vary as per the moon sighting. Eid-Ul-Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. On Eid, Muslims get together to celebrate by indulging in huge feasts, congregating for sermons, attending mass prayers at mosques and thanking Allah for letting the month of Ramadan go smoothly.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, here are some special wishes, messages, images and greetings you can share with them on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022 Wishes, Messages, Images and Greetings:

May Allah send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and fill your life with a lot of happiness. Eid Mubarak.

It is a day of rejoicing and bliss, it is a day of blessing and peace, it is a day to reflect and ponder. Most of all, it is a day to celebrate together. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

On this auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, I wish Allah always guides you and shows you the right path. Eid Mubarak!

You are the reason why my life is so colourful each day. Let me make this auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr such a colourful one for you! Eid Mubarak, my love!

Sending you and your family my best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah always keep blessing you and giving you strength at every important step in your life. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring blessings for the entire humanity so that we can walk on the path of peace and harmony. Eid Mubarak!

May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. May Allah flood your life with joy and peace of mind on this occasion. Eid Mubarak!

Know that Allah is always with you to help you at every step of the way. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is a day to cheer up and laugh with all your heart. It's a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr.