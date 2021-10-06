Happy Navratri 2021: Wishes, images, messages, and greetings to send your loved ones

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2021: Hindus will begin celebrating the auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri from tomorrow, October 7. This year, the festival will end on October 15, 2021. During this time, devotees will worship Maa Durga and commemorate the victory of good over evil.

The auspicious festival of Navratri begins from October 7.

The month of Ashwin in the Hindu calendar marks the beginning of Shardiya Navratri. Through these nine days, devotees of Goddess Durga worship her nine avatars, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Maa Durga, created by combining the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, defeated the demon king Mahishasura. Additionally, during Navratri, people believe that Maa Durga travels from Devlok to Earth and takes away all the troubles of her devotees.

To celebrate this auspicious occasion, we have put together some wishes, messages, images, and greetings that you can send to your loved ones using social media.

Navratri 2021 Wishes, Images, Messages, and Greetings:

Wishing you nine nights of devotion and happiness. May Maa Durga shower her blessings on you. Happy Navratri to you and your family

Happy Navratri 2021

May Goddess Durga provide you with energy and courage to overcome any difficult situation. Happy Navratri

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

Let go of all of your worries. Put a smile back on your face because goddess Durga has arrived to bless you. Happy Navratri

May Goddess Durga protect you and your family from any evil. Happy Navratri

May you have a very prosperous Navratri, and may your puja go well.

May the great Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri

May this Navratri bring you hope and courage in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.

May the nine days of the festival illuminate your life forever. Happy Navratri

There's something magical about Navratri, it transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light, and agony into ecstasy. Happy Navratri 2021!

