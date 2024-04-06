Health tips for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Balancing festive feasts with wellness to have a healthy Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: The special festival is almost here and we cannot keep calm. The actual date for Eid-ul-Fitr will be decided post the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia – it is expected to be celebrated on April 11. Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. One of the most special festivals observed by the Muslim community, Eid-ul-Fitr is also referred to as Meethi Eid. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of a month-long fasting, also known as Ramadan. During Ramadan – the ninth month of the Islamic calendar – Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. After sunset, they break their fast with dates and water. The start and end of Ramadan are determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan, for this year, started on March 11. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with a lot of food, drinks and together with family and friends.(Unsplash)

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with a lot of food, drinks and together with family and friends. People get together with their loved ones and celebrate the day together. However, we should be mindful to balance the festive feasts with wellness.

Tips to balance festive feasts with wellness

Don't skip workout: While festivals can make us bask in celebrations, we should be mindful to not sip workout at all. We should prioritise exercising, even if it's for a small period of time.

Mindful eating: We should not go overboard with fried and oily dishes. We should choose healthier alternatives and be mindful of the food habits we have.

Pre-event snack: We should consume a pre-event snack to curb hunger, and also not end up overeating during the celebrations.

Late dinners: We should not consume food late at night. While festivities can take time, we should be mindful of the time when we are having dinner, as late-night dinner can contribute to unhealthy weight gain.

Stay hydrated: We should not forget to drink adequate amounts of water throughout the day. With the summer setting in, the body is constantly in need of staying hydrated.