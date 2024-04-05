Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 fitness routine: 12 ways to stay active and healthy during celebrations

After a month of fasting and feasting in the month of Ramadan, Eid celebrations will mark the culmination of the holy period of fasting and prayer for Muslims. Eid is the time for get-togethers and bonding where families and communities come together to express gratitude to the almighty and indulge in mouthwatering festive foods like Sheer Khurma, Sewaiyan, Biryani, Mutton Kebab to name a few. During festive times, it is natural for people to ignore their fitness routines and overindulge which can have a detrimental effect on their health. Especially, people who suffer from chronic issues like diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol levels and cardiovascular woes, should exercise caution when it comes to eating high-calorie foods and reduced activity levels. (Also read: 6 healthy habits to maintain post Ramadan fasting) Experts share effective tips to stay active and healthy during Eid celebrations(Freepik)

"With the Holy month of Ramadan coming toward an end and Eid-ul-Fitr, the most celebrated festival of Muslims is round the corner. After a month of fasting, it is obvious, one would want to have all the varieties of delicacies that are synonymous to the festival. However, everything in life is about balance, you too must find the ideal balance between enjoying yourself at the festival and maintaining your health. Afterall, you don't want to be left out feeling depressed and guilty later," says Dietitian Komal Malik, Head - Dietician, Asian Hospital Faridabad.

Malik suggests ways to stay active and healthy to ensure you maintain your health and fitness throughout the celebrations.

1. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet

The majority of the foods we eat during this season are often fried, fatty, and high in calories. It is a good idea to include more fruits and vegetables, such as spinach, tomatoes, and watermelon. They are low in fat and rich in nutrients, minerals, and fibre.

2. Never skip a workout

Exercise is essential if you want to maintain your energy and develop a stronger immune system. Heavy festival food and late-night eating can take a heavy toll on your body. Exercise keeps you in shape, enhances blood circulation, and removes toxins from the body.

3. Eat mindfully

Most individuals often overindulge in food during celebrations. It might also be challenging to entirely abstain from sweets and savoury foods during friends and family get togethers. Eat less fried and spicy meals and watch how much you eat.

4. Go for healthy sweets

We all love to have sweets and festivals are only an excuse to have more of these. While you love to have your favourite sevaiyan during Eid, try to control your portions. You may do this by eating a fruit, date, dried fruit, or anjeer to satisfy your tastebuds.

5. Eat a healthy snack before going out

Try to have a little dinner or a light, healthy snack at home before you go to a friend's party or a relative's luncheon. This will guarantee that you don't overeat because you won't feel hungry.

6. Avoid late dinners

Since many of us are in a festive mood, we frequently eat late in the night which can affect digestion. This could be due to the fact that your metabolism may slow down in night and you may end up gaining weight in the long run.

Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru shares other effective tips to stay active and healthy during Eid:

7. Healthy potluck: Encourage healthier eating habits by organising a healthy potluck. Ask guests to bring nutritious dishes like salads, grilled meats, and fresh fruits. This ensures there are healthier options available amidst the rich and indulgent foods typically associated with Eid.

8. Stay hydrated: With the excitement of Eid, it’s easy to forget to drink enough water. Ensure you stay hydrated throughout the day by keeping a water bottle handy. Opt for water over sugary beverages to maintain overall health.

Shazia Shadab, Lead- Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Jayanagar adds some fitness tips to boost your wellness during this festive time.

9. Early morning walks: Begin your Eid day with a refreshing morning walk. Encouraging people to walk to the masjid from their homes for the five daily salah (prayers). This promotes both spiritual engagement and a healthy lifestyle. This gentle exercise not only energises your body but also clears your mind and sets a positive tone for the day.

10. Post-meal walks: After enjoying a hearty Eid meal, gather friends or family for a leisurely post-meal walk. Walking aids digestion and helps prevent the lethargy that often follows a big meal. Use this time to chat and catch up with loved ones.

11. Family outdoor activities: Plan outdoor activities with family and friends. Organise a friendly football or cricket match in a local park or play area. This not only promotes physical activity but also fosters joyful bonding moments with loved ones.

12. Yoga and meditation: Take a moment for yourself amidst the festivities to practice yoga or meditation. These activities promote relaxation, reduce stress, and contribute to overall well-being. Find a quiet spot and indulge in some deep breathing exercises to rejuvenate your mind and body.