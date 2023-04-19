Jamat ul-wida 2023: Date, History, significance, celebration of Alvida Jumma

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan is all set to conclude soon. Jumat-ul-Wida is the final jumma or last Friday before the grand celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr begins. A major religious festival for Muslims, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on April 22, 2023 (Saturday) or April 23, 2023 (Sunday) depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Also known as Alvida Jumma, the day is very special for Muslims as they pray to Allah in nearby mosques for harmony, peace and success. This year Jumat-ul-Wida falls on April 21, 2023, Friday. (Pinterest)

Date

This year Jumat-ul-Wida falls on April 21, 2023, Friday. Jumat-ul-Wida has been derived from two words - juma (gathering) and wida (farewell). (Also read: Eid 2023 date in Saudi Arabia, India: When will Muslims mark Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India, other nation)

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is an auspicious time for Muslims all over the world. They observe fast from dawn to dusk and do not eat or drink anything during this period. The fast is broken at sunset with a special evening meal iftar which is enjoyed with friends and family. In addition to their daily prayers, Muslims also take part in a special prayer called tarawih at night

During Ramadan, Muslims spend their days in praying, spiritual reflection, doing good deeds and spending time with family and friends. The evening of the 27th day of Ramadan is celebrated as Layat al-Qadr, also known as the Night of Power.

Significance of Jumat-ul-Wida

On Jumat-ul-Wida, Muslims read Holy Quran at mosques and feed poor or give them alms. Muslim believe Allah will answer to their prayers on this day and bestow them with prosperity, peace and happiness.

Eid-ul-Fitr begins when the new moon is sighted in the sky. Muslims wake up early in the morning on Eid and wear new clothes or old clean clothes, whichever is available, and express their gratefulness to Allah. Eid-ul-Fitr prayers can be offered in Eidgahs, Jama Masjids or the local mosques. Delicious traditional foods including sheer khurma, sewaiyan, halwa, shahi tukda is enjoyed during Eid and children receive Eidiyah or gifts of cash by their parents and other elders in the family. People greet each other Eid Mubarak and enjoy the festivities with gifts, greetings and feasts.

