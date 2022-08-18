Janmashtami ’22: 56 bhog, dahi handi, phoolon ki holi with renewed fervour

After a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, condominiums, RWAs and various localities in Delhi-NCR are geared up to welcome Laddu Gopal with revived fervour! From young ones dressed as Radha or Krishna, to dahi handi, there’s a lot planned for Janmashtami, today and tomorrow.

“No Janamashtami celebration is complete without our little ones dressed up as Kanhas, Radhikas and Gopis. So we’re organising a fancy dress competition for tiny tots,” shares Geeti Gupta, from Belmonte in Gurugram. The celebrations at United CGHS in Dwarka’s sector 4 will see residents make prasad and indulge in kirtan up to 1am, as they welcome the Lord. After the puja at this housing society, will come paet puja with the bhandara. And at Golf Estate in Gurugram, Krishna Jhanki, Krishna Jhula, Bhajan Sandhya and many more events are lined up for the day. “I’m really looking forward to the 56 bhog, dahi handi, shopping from various stalls, and phoolon ki holi,” says Manju Chaudhari, resident.

Not just residential colonies, but popular temples also have preparations in place for big scale celebrations. At ISKCON Delhi, the rituals will take place on August 19. Starting with the maha abhishek at 10pm, bhog will be offered at midnight on Friday. Whereas at ISKCON Gurugram, this is the first time after three years that celebrations will take place in physical format. “To ensure safety of visitors, special arrangements are being made. A total of about 75,000 visitors are expected. The aarti will be at 10.30pm and the temple will be open for visit from 4.30am till midnight,” informs Padasevana Bhakta Das from ISKCON Gurugram.

