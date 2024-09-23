Kalashtami 2024: Date, time, rituals, significance and benefits of observing this fast in September

Kalashtami holds significant religious importance for Hindus, as it is a day devoted entirely to the worship of Lord Kaal Bhairav, the fierce avatar of Lord Shiva. On this auspicious occasion, devotees observe fasts and offer heartfelt prayers to the deity. Taking place each month on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, which is the eighth day of the waning moon, Kalashtami inspires devotees to pay their respects to Lord Bhairav with deep reverence. Throughout the year, followers partake in these rituals, reaffirming their devotion and commitment to the Lord. From date to timings, scroll down to know more. On Kalashtami, devotees honours Lord Kaal Bhairav.(Pinterest)

Kalashtami 2024 Date and Time

In September, the significant Hindu festival of Kalashtami will be observed on Tuesday, September 24. The auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:38 PM, September 24

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 12:10 PM, September 25

Kalashtami 2024 Significance

Kalashtami holds unique religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism. It is regarded as a powerful and sacred day dedicated to the worship of Lord Kaal Bhairav, the fiercest form of Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav can provide relief from the effects of black magic and other negative influences.

Kalashtami 2024 Puja Rituals

1. Rise early and take a holy bath before beginning your puja rituals.

2. Clean your home and the puja room thoroughly.

3. Light a diya with mustard oil in front of Lord Kaal Bhairav.

4. Many devotees visit temples to offer their prayers to Lord Kaal Bhairav.

5. Special prasad is offered to Kaal Bhairav Ji, including Meetha Rott, halwa, milk, and some devotees also present liquor.

6. Lighting a mustard oil diya is essential, as it helps connect you with divine spiritual energy.

7. Reciting the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam is recommended to remove obstacles and challenges from your life.

Benefits of Observing Kalashtami Fast

Worshipping Lord Bhairav offers devotees protection from negative forces, black magic, and evil energy. He is also known to bestow material and spiritual prosperity, helping devotees achieve success. Observing the Kalashtami fast allows devotees to remove obstacles in their path and guides them toward their goals. Additionally, this practice fosters spiritual development, enabling a deeper connection with their transcendent selves and alleviating fears related to death.