Lohri 2024: It is the festive time of the year. With the winter season almost coming to an end, and spring about to make its way, it is the time for embracing the last bit of the cold weather for this year. People throughout the country celebrate this time as the harvest festival. Be it Lohri in Punjab or Uttarayan in Gujarat or Makar Sankranti in West Bengal, people bask in festivities and pray to Lord Surya for prosperity and happiness. This is the time when the sun makes its transition from the Sagittarius zodiac to the Capricorn zodiac – hence it is referred to as Makar Sankranti. Lohri 2024: How do people in Punjab celebrate the harvest festival; all about rituals of the festival(Sunil Ghosh/HT )

Lohri is one of the biggest festivals of the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Himachal Pradesh. People gather around the fire, sing, dance, and narrate traditional folklore on this day. People also prepare Lohri-special recipes and enjoy with their friends and family.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ: Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? From correct date to puja timings, here is everything you need to know

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

This year, Lohri will be celebrated on january 14. It is believed that there was a legend called Dulla Bhatti who lived during Mughal Emperor Akbar's reign. He was known for his bravery and courage in saving little girls from being sold for slavery or forced into arranged marriages by their family members. Dulla Bhatti provided a new life to those girls. People, during lohri, sing songs in praise of Dulla Bhatti's bravery and courage.

During Lohri, people light up a bonfire, and throw popcorn, peanuts and sesame seeds into the fire. Traditional prasad is distributed among the people. People dance, sing and narrate tales of bravery and courage. Traditional Lohri dishes such as sarson da saag, makki ki roti, gajak and rewaris are prepared on this day. Children go from door to door in their neighbourhood and sing Lohri songs and collect sweets and popcorn from everyone.