Lunar Eclipse 2023: Will India see first Chandra Grahan of 2023? Penumbral Lunar Eclipse explained and more details

People across the globe are gearing up to see the first Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2023. It falls on May 5 and can be witnessed in India. The phenomenon will occur only a few weeks after the rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse (the first Surya Grahan of 2023) that took place on April 20, Thursday. The year's Lunar Eclipse will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. The celestial event occurs when the Moon passes deep into the outer part of Earth's shadow, known as the Penumbra. This time, the Moon will just miss the darker, inner part of Earth's shadow called the Umbra. According to Timeanddate.com, this will be the deepest Penumbral Eclipse until September 2042. Find out whether India will witness the event, country-wise visibility, and what is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, the first Chandra Grahan of 2023, falls on May 5 and will be witness in India. (Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)

Is Lunar Eclipse 2023 visible in India?

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India. This year, the celestial phenomenon falls on May 5 and will begin at 8:44 pm and end at 1:01 am on May 6. The Maximum Lunar Eclipse will occur at 10:52 on May 5. In New Delhi and Mumbai, one can witness the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on May 5 from 10:52 pm to 1:01 am on May 6, says Timeanddate.com. However, one should remember that a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse is difficult to observe due to the subtle dimming effect and the imperfect alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth.

Additionally, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse is sometimes only visible in carefully-controlled photographs or by people with acute eyesight. There are some rare events in which the entire Lunar face moves into the Penumbra. In this case, the Lunar Eclipse can be seen more easily by the unaided eye. According to Space.com, these events are called Total Penumbral Lunar Eclipses. They are rare because once the Moon has fully entered the Penumbra, it is highly likely that at least part of it will reach the Umbra, which is the darker inner part of the Earth's shadow. This event is called a Partial Lunar Eclipse.

What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon and casts a shadow. The Moon passes into the Earth's outer shadow during the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Skywatchers will see the Moon darken but not completely disappear.

A Penumbral Eclipse occurs when Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun. This results in the shadow of our planet falling on the Moon's face as Earth blocks the light from the Sun. This can lead to events that, unlike Solar Eclipses, can be subtle and difficult to observe.

In a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, the Moon passes into the lighter outer region of the Earth's shadow, called the Penumbra. This is an area where the Earth appears to cover part of the Sun's disk but not all of it. This means when the Moon is within the Penumbra, it receives less light from the Sun and is dimmed but still remains somewhat illuminated.

Chandra Grahan 2023 country-wise visibility:

Regions that will witness at least some parts of the Penumbral Eclipse are Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica, and most of Europe. According to Space.com, the Penumbral Eclipse will not be visible at all from North America, South America and some parts of Europe as the Moon will be below the horizon for the entire time Earth is in the shadow of the Moon.