National Mango Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Mango Day 2024: Can we ever think of summer season without mangoes? No, because they are inseparable. Maybe even after all the scorching heat of the summer season, if we faintly still wait for summer to arrive, it is because it brings with it the delicious fruit in abundance. Mangoes are a big part of Indian culture and Indian cuisine. From mango-flavoured lassi to raw mango fish curry to mango smoothies, mangoes have a way of getting incorporated into special dishes in the platter. Our favourite summer memories involve sitting together with family in the evening and gorging on mangoes together. Nothing can beat that. Every year, National Mango Day is observed on July 22.(Pixabay)

Every year, National Mango Day is observed to celebrate the fruit known for its taste and its multiple health benefits. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few thngs that we should know.

National Mango Day 2024: Date

Every year, National Mango Day is observed on July 22. This year, National Mango Day falls on Monday.

National Mango Day 2024: History

Mangoes and its connection to Indian culture dates back 5000 years when it was used as a reference in Indian folklore. Mangoes and Indians go way long back, and we can understand way. The name mango originated from the Malayan word – manna. Interestingly, mangoes share their family – Anacardiaceae – with cashews and pistachios. In 1987, the National Horticulture Board of India announced that National mango Day will be celebrated every year to pay tribute to the fruit known for its taste and benefits.

National Mango Day 2024: Significance

Mangoes are a great source of essential nutrients known for boosting immunity. Mangoes are of many varieties, and National mango Day is the best occasion to try out some of the exotic varieties of mangoes. The best way to spend the day is by learning and tasting more varieties of mangoes and appreciating the taste and benefits.

