National Mango Day 2024: Love mangoes? Try this classic Amrakhand recipe to satisfy your dessert cravings

National Mango Day 2024: National Mango Day falls on July 22. In Indian households, mangoes hold a special place. Therefore, to celebrate National Mango Day, it makes sense to make a dessert with mango. So, we decided to curate a delicious sweet and cold Amrakhand, also known as Mango Srikhand, recipe. Check it out. (Also Read | Mango summer delight with healthy twist: Beat the heat with this delicious Mango Millet Cheesecake. Recipe inside) National Mango Day 2024: Try this classic Amrakhand recipe to satisfy your dessert cravings.

National Mango Day 2024: Amrakhand Recipe

Ingredients

750g Curd

150g Mango Pulp from Fresh Mangoes

150g Powdered Sugar

2g Powdered Cardamom

20ml Milk

2g Saffron

20g Chopped Pistachios

20g Chopped Almonds

Method

1. Hang the curd overnight to drain out excess whey.

2. Whisk the hung curd until smooth. Then, add the powdered sugar and cardamom to it.

3. Soak the saffron strands in lukewarm milk.

4. Adjust the consistency of the whisked curd and sugar mixture by adding the milk.

5. Once the curd mixture is light and airy, fold in the mango pulp from fresh Mangoes - variety subject to availability.

6. Garnish with the chopped nuts and serve.

(Recipe by Chef Vaishnava Kasturi, Sheraton New Delhi)

About National Mango Day 2024:

The delightful occasion of National Mango Day is observed to celebrate and appreciate the tropical fruit. Mango, known as the King of Fruits, is popular for its delicious flavour and numerous health benefits. The origins of National Mango Day can be traced back to 1987 when the National Horticulture Board of India decided to celebrate this cherished fruit.

Mango health benefits:

Apart from being a juicy and delicious fruit, there are many health benefits to eating mangoes. The fruit is rich in vitamin C, minerals, and antioxidants. It has fewer calories and improves gut health. Lastly, since the fruit has an abundance of vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin B6, it may strengthen your immunity.